Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Equinor    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR (EQNR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/01 11:26:10 am
194 NOK   +0.62%
10:44aEQUINOR : completes acquisition of Danske Commodities
PU
10:34aEQUINOR : Basic research agreements worth NOK 315 million
PU
01/30U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Equinor : completes acquisition of Danske Commodities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 10:44am EST

This acquisition - of one of Europe's largest short-term electricity traders - supports Equinor's development as a broad energy company. DC is also active in short-term gas trading, green certificates trading and provides energy market services.

'The acquisition of Danske Commodities strengthens our ability to capture value from our production of renewable electricity and supports our aim to grow in profitable new energy solutions. DC's market presence and expertise in energy trading complements Equinor's position as the second-largest supplier of natural gas to Europe and as one of the world's largest net-sellers of crude oil,' says Irene Rummelhoff, Equinor's executive vice president for marketing, midstream and processing.

'We are delighted to welcome Danske Commodities to Equinor and look forward to working together with our new colleagues to shape the future of energy,' says Rummelhoff.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Equinor, Danske Commodities will continue to operate under its own name and brand while increasingly collaborating across relevant commercial and operational activities with Equinor.

The transaction also includes smaller contingent payments depending on DC's performance over the next couple of years.

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 01 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 15:43:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQUINOR
10:44aEQUINOR : completes acquisition of Danske Commodities
PU
10:34aEQUINOR : Basic research agreements worth NOK 315 million
PU
09:29aEQUINOR : completes acquisition of Danske Commodities
AQ
01/30U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
RE
01/30EQUINOR : Lundin Petroleum lifts dividend, long-term output forecast
RE
01/30EQUINOR : Yellow Door Energy Raises $65mn to boost regional solar transition
AQ
01/29EQUINOR : Norwegian Petroleum - Asgard A will produce longer
AQ
01/28EQUINOR : Germany's coal phase-out plan a boost for Norwegian gas - lobby group
RE
01/27HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Signs up TMC for Roncador Tankers
AQ
01/25EQUINOR : 15 Local Councils Now Oppose Oil and Gas Exploration in the Bight
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 76 760 M
EBIT 2018 18 539 M
Net income 2018 6 372 M
Debt 2018 13 216 M
Yield 2018 4,00%
P/E ratio 2018 12,11
P/E ratio 2019 11,53
EV / Sales 2018 1,17x
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
Capitalization 76 414 M
Chart EQUINOR
Duration : Period :
Equinor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 27,1 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR4.93%76 414
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL5.55%254 426
PETROCHINA COMPANY0.55%189 507
TOTAL3.90%145 476
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS12.96%99 762
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%66 706
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.