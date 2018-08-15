Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Equinor    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR (EQNR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/15 10:41:13 am
214.45 NOK   -0.21%
10:16aEQUINOR : extends partnership with The Arctic Race of Norway
PU
08/14AKER : Secures Work on Johan Sverdrup
AQ
08/14ARCHER LIMITED : Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Equinor : extends partnership with The Arctic Race of Norway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 10:16am CEST

The Equinor Arctic Heroes of Tomorrow Race brings young people together during the Arctic Race of Norway. More than 120 riders, aged 17 and 18, take part in the international event, and are inspired by some of the best cyclists in the world. Two legends of cycling, Mark Cavendish and Thor Hushovd, will be the ambassadors of the Equinor Arctic Heroes of Tomorrow Race this year.

'The vision of the Arctic Race of Norway is to be much more than just a race. The partnership with Equinor gives us the opportunity to engage in developing new talents and to help them fulfil their dreams as athletes. Our partnership also reflects that we are both committed to the economic development and attractiveness of Northern Norway,' says CEO of Arctic Race of Norway Knut-Eirik Dybdal.

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 08:15:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQUINOR
10:16aEQUINOR : extends partnership with The Arctic Race of Norway
PU
08/14AKER : Strike threat ends with deal for oil workers
AQ
08/14AKER : Oil workers call off strike threat after new pay offer
AQ
08/14AKER : Secures Work on Johan Sverdrup
AQ
08/14ARCHER LIMITED : Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
AQ
08/13AKER : Secures Work on Johan Sverdrup
AQ
08/13Workers at Total North Sea oil platforms start 12-hour strike
RE
08/13EQUINOR : Prosafe SE - Operational update Q2 2018
AQ
08/11AKER : Secures Work on Johan Sverdrup
AQ
08/10EXXON MOBIL : Mozambique Concludes Oil Exploitation Deals after a 3-Year Delay
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/10Norway's Oil Sector Gets Second Wind 
08/04ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Q2 2018 Earnings Results Analysis 
07/31Total Reviving Angola's Oil Sector 
07/29REPSOL : Good Second Quarter Earnings But Don't Expect Growth To Continue 
07/27EQUINOR : Higher Production And Prices Drive Good Results 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 76 646 M
EBIT 2018 19 018 M
Net income 2018 6 132 M
Debt 2018 13 434 M
Yield 2018 3,58%
P/E ratio 2018 14,08
P/E ratio 2019 12,31
EV / Sales 2018 1,30x
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
Capitalization 86 483 M
Chart EQUINOR
Duration : Period :
Equinor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 27,7 $
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans Jacob Hegge Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Margareth Øvrum Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR22.66%86 483
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL0.92%271 231
PETROCHINA COMPANY0.25%203 503
TOTAL16.30%164 008
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS24.72%71 242
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%67 758
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.