Equinor : extends partnership with The Arctic Race of Norway

The Equinor Arctic Heroes of Tomorrow Race brings young people together during the Arctic Race of Norway. More than 120 riders, aged 17 and 18, take part in the international event, and are inspired by some of the best cyclists in the world. Two legends of cycling, Mark Cavendish and Thor Hushovd, will be the ambassadors of the Equinor Arctic Heroes of Tomorrow Race this year.

'The vision of the Arctic Race of Norway is to be much more than just a race. The partnership with Equinor gives us the opportunity to engage in developing new talents and to help them fulfil their dreams as athletes. Our partnership also reflects that we are both committed to the economic development and attractiveness of Northern Norway,' says CEO of Arctic Race of Norway Knut-Eirik Dybdal.