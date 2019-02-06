Equinor : raises dividend, capital expenditure as fourth-quarter profit lags

Equinor's adjusted operating earnings before interest and tax rose to $4.39 billion in the fourth quarter from $3.96 billion during the same period of 2018, lagging a forecast of $4.8 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

"We delivered record high production in 2018, and we are well positioned for profitable growth in the coming years. Internationally we are increasingly taking the role as operator, and we are strengthening Brazil as a core area for Equinor," Chief Executive Eldar Saetre said in a statement.

Equinor, formerly known as Statoil, plans to raise its capital expenditure to $11 billion this year from $9.9 billion in 2018, and will boost its spending on exploration to $1.7 billion from $1.4 billion, it added.

The company plans to pay a dividend of $0.26 per share for the fourth quarter, an increase from the $0.23 paid in recent quarters. Analysts had expected an unchanged dividend.

