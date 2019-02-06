Equinor : raises dividend, capital expenditure as fourth-quarter profit lags

Log in
02/06/2019 | 01:19am EST
FILE PHOTO: A view of Equinor's oil platform in Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the North Sea

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Equinor raised its quarterly dividend and plans to boost capital spending in 2019 as it develops new fields in Brazil, the company said on Wednesday.

Equinor's adjusted operating earnings before interest and tax rose to $4.39 billion in the fourth quarter from $3.96 billion during the same period of 2018, lagging a forecast of $4.8 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

"We delivered record high production in 2018, and we are well positioned for profitable growth in the coming years. Internationally we are increasingly taking the role as operator, and we are strengthening Brazil as a core area for Equinor," Chief Executive Eldar Saetre said in a statement.

Equinor, formerly known as Statoil, plans to raise its capital expenditure to $11 billion this year from $9.9 billion in 2018, and will boost its spending on exploration to $1.7 billion from $1.4 billion, it added.

The company plans to pay a dividend of $0.26 per share for the fourth quarter, an increase from the $0.23 paid in recent quarters. Analysts had expected an unchanged dividend.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

