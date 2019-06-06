Log in
Energy Perspectives 2019: Delaying climate action increases the challenge

06/06/2019 | 02:20am EDT

To succeed, the changes in global energy systems have to be unprecedented and far-reaching. Solar and wind's share of electricity generation is already growing: From 1 per cent in 2007 to around 7 per cent in 2018. By 2050, around 50 per cent of electricity should come from solar and wind, almost eradicating the use of coal. The global car fleet must also change from less than 1 per cent to around 90 per cent electric. But even this is not enough.

'The challenges of meeting energy demand in a sustainable manner are large and multi-faceted. Transforming the energy systems is key, but we also need massive energy efficiency gains and much more carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS). We will need all of the above,' says Wærness. For every year going by without a peak in global energy-related emissions, the challenge of reducing emissions fast becomes almost exponentially greater.

Energy Perspectives also includes a Reform scenario based on policy tightening to achieve the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) pledged in Paris in 2015, as well as continued technology improvements. In this scenario, energy-related CO2 emissions peak around 2030 and then decline moderately, but not enough to deliver on climate targets. The third scenario, Rivalry, describes a future where the energy transition is slow - due to lack of trust, geopolitical volatility and ineffective solutions.

'Unfortunately, we see many examples of weakened cooperation in the world today. We also see more polarisation in the climate debate, with growing activism for change but also protests against the social impacts of change. And, as renewable energy grows, there is more focus on the consequences of new energy projects on nature. In combination, these trends underscore the political complexity of meeting the climate challenge,' says Wærness.

(The article continues below the photo)

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 06:17:07 UTC
