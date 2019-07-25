Equinor : 2Q Net Profit Beat Views on Tight Costs, Higher Production

By Dominic Chopping

Equinor ASA (EQNR.OS) on Thursday posted a forecast-beating second-quarter net profit as the Norwegian oil-and-gas major kept costs in check and production levels high while oil and gas prices fell.

Equinor's net profit rose to $1.48 billion from $1.22 billion a year earlier, as revenue fell 6.4% to $16.9 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected net profit of $1.16 billion on revenue of $16.69 billion.

Adjusted earnings fell 27% to $3.15 billion against expectations of $3.61 billion.

"We deliver overall solid operational performance and maintain high production in a quarter with lower commodity prices and high maintenance activity," said Chief Executive Eldar Saetre.

"We demonstrate continued strong cost focus and capital discipline. Combined with efficient project execution, this enables us to reduce our organic capex guiding for 2019 to 10-11 billion dollars," he said.

The company had previously guided for organic capital expenditure in 2019 of around $11 billion.

The company, which is 67%-owned by the Norwegian state, proposed a maintained dividend of 26 cents for the second quarter.

Equinor said it has improved the Johan Sverdrup project further, with investment costs for phase 1 reduced by an additional 3 billion Norwegian kroner ($350 million), bringing total reductions to NOK40 billion since submission of the plan for development and operations.

Equinor delivered total equity production of 2.012 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in the second quarter, on par with the same period in 2018 but better than the 1.933 million barrels expected by analysts.

The company still expects a total exploration activity level of around $1.7 billion and production around the 2018 level.

For the 2019 to 2025 period, production growth is still expected from new projects, resulting in a compound annual growth rate of around 3%.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; @domchopping @WSJNordics