Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Equinor ASA    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share for the third quarter 2018 in NOK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 01:51am EST

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) announced 25 October 2018 dividend per share of USD 0.23 for third quarter 2018. The NOK dividend per share is based on average USDNOK fixing rate from Norges Bank in the period plus/minus three business days from record date 20 February 2019, in total seven business days.

Average Norges Bank fixing rate for this period was 8.6183. Third quarter 2018 dividend per share is consequently NOK 1.9822.

Dividend will be paid to shareholders on Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs) and to holders of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") on New York Stock Exchange on or around 28 February 2019.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Equinor ASA via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQUINOR ASA
01:51aEQUINOR ASA : Announcement of dividend per share for the third quarter 2018 in N..
GL
02/23Fed Govt asks IOCs, others to pay $20b tax arrears
AQ
02/23EQUINOR : secures drilling permit for well 25/6-6 S in production licence 870
AQ
02/23Nigeria Orders Oil Majors to Pay Billions in Back Taxes
AQ
02/23EQUINOR : Global gas demand to grow by 10% towards 2030
AQ
02/22Nigeria hits oil majors with billions in back taxes
AQ
02/22EQUINOR : Norwegian Petroleum Directorate - Drilling permit for well 25/6-6 S in..
AQ
02/22EQUINOR ASA : - Natural gas contributes to the low carbon future
AQ
02/22EQUINOR : Norway`s Equinor to shift European natural gas sales more to shorter-t..
AQ
02/22EQUINOR : Wood secures new USD 13 million Vigdis contract with Equinor
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 75 126 M
EBIT 2019 16 896 M
Net income 2019 6 422 M
Debt 2019 10 737 M
Yield 2019 4,47%
P/E ratio 2019 12,14
P/E ratio 2020 10,35
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capitalization 75 606 M
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 26,6 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA6.04%76 188
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL7.21%257 056
PETROCHINA COMPANY4.99%196 967
TOTAL7.21%149 577
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS20.06%102 738
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%65 106
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.