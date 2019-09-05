Equinor : Accelerating start-up schedule for Johan Sverdrup

The Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea. (Photo: Espen Rønnevik/Øyvind Gravås - Equinor ASA)

Equinor and its partners are preparing for production start from the world class Johan Sverdrup field already in October this year, one month ahead of schedule. Equinor also presents updated operating costs and strong cash flow estimates for the initial year of production.

The Johan Sverdrup development continues to progress well through the final stages of preparation for operations. As a result, Equinor and its partners Lundin Norway, Petoro, Aker BP and Total, are accelerating the planned schedule for production start-up.

Since the Plan for development and operation (PDO) for Phase 1 of the Johan Sverdrup project was submitted in 2015, the project has seen both a significant cost reduction as well as an acceleration in the start-up schedule of the large development from late December 2019 to now October.

'Around this time last year, we accelerated the expected schedule for production start-up of Johan Sverdrup to November 2019. Now, as we enter the final stretch of the project, we believe it is possible to start production up to one month earlier,' says Anders Opedal, executive vice president for Technology, projects & drilling in Equinor.

'Being in the position to potentially accelerate first oil for a mega-project like this, demonstrates the high quality of execution in the Johan Sverdrup development. This is to a large extent due to the close collaboration with our partners and suppliers since day one in the project,' says Opedal.