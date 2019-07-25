Log in
07/25 09:54:34 am
158.925 NOK   -3.80%
Equinor : Adjusted Earnings Miss Expectations -- Earnings Review

07/25/2019 | 09:34am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

Equinor ASA (EQNR) reported results for the second quarter on Thursday.

REVENUE: Equinor revenue fell 6.4% to $16.9 billion against expectations of $16.69 billion.

NET INCOME: Equinor's net profit rose to $1.48 billion from $1.22 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected net profit of $1.16 billion. Adjusted earnings fell 27% to $3.15 billion missing expectations of $3.61 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

PRODUCTION AND PRICES: Production was maintained at a high level, but lower prices, high turnaround activity and some quarter-specific items impacted the result, the company said. Total equity liquids and gas production was 2.012 million barrels of oil a day in the second quarter of 2019, on par with the same period last year when it was 2.028 million BOE/D. Expected natural decline on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and in the exploration and production international segment was partially offset by ramp-up of new fields on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and portfolio changes in the exploration and production international segment. The group average liquids price in 2Q was $59.3 a barrel, down from $65.8 a barrel in 2Q last year.

GUIDANCE: Equinor Chief Executive Eldar Saetre said that a continued strong cost focus and capital discipline, combined with efficient project execution, has enabled the company to reduce its organic capex guiding for 2019 to $10 billion-$11 billion. The company had previously guided for organic capital expenditure in 2019 of around $11 billion. The company still expects a total exploration activity level of around $1.7 billion and production around the 2018 level. For the 2019 to 2025 period, production growth is still expected from new projects, resulting in a compound annual growth rate of around 3%. Equinor said it has improved the Johan Sverdrup project further, with investment costs for phase 1 reduced by an additional NOK3 billion, bringing total reductions to NOK40 billion since submission of the plan for development and operations.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; @domchopping @WSJNordics

Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 70 129 M
EBIT 2019 16 057 M
Net income 2019 5 685 M
Debt 2019 14 248 M
Yield 2019 0,63%
P/E ratio 2019 94,0x
P/E ratio 2020 79,3x
EV / Sales2019 8,05x
EV / Sales2020 7,24x
Capitalization 550 B
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 24,37  NOK
Last Close Price 165,20  NOK
Spread / Highest target -80,9%
Spread / Average Target -85,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -88,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-10.15%63 664
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL11.15%254 818
PETROCHINA COMPANY-10.54%164 133
TOTAL4.92%140 469
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS21.21%100 093
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)50.24%74 249
