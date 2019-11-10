Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Equinor ASA    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 11/08 10:25:12 am
178.6 NOK   -0.70%
11/10EQUINOR : Australia extends review of Equinor Bight drilling plan
RE
11/09Flurry of spot cargoes sell as new IMO rules loom
RE
11/08EQUINOR : begins search for new CEO - newspaper
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Equinor : Australia extends review of Equinor Bight drilling plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/10/2019 | 11:58pm EST
A logo of Equinor, formerly known as Statoil, is seen at the company's headquarters in Fornebu

Australia's offshore safety watchdog has asked Equinor ASA to modify its drilling plan before it can win approval to explore for oil and gas off South Australia, the regulator said on Monday.

Green groups want the regulator to bar Equinor from drilling in the Bight, concerned that oil spills in the extremely rough waters could threaten whale breeding grounds, fishing areas and pristine coastlines.

This year, the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) extended the review process to Nov. 14, but said it asked the company last week to change and resubmit its plan to drill in the Great Australian Bight.

"The opportunity to modify and resubmit does not represent a refusal or rejection of the environment plan," NOPSEMA said in a statement.

The agency said it wanted more information on oil spill risks and environmental protection, among other issues.

Equinor has 21 days to respond to Friday's request or can seek more time.

The company, which considers the Bight "a highly prospective asset", plans to start drilling exploration wells in ultra deep waters 372 km (223 miles) off the South Australian coast in late 2020.

"Equinor is focused on providing the information to NOPSEMA to support its assessment and to meet all regulatory requirements," Equinor's country manager for Australia, Jone Stangeland, said in comments emailed to Reuters.

He said the company remains committed to gaining approval to drill one exploration well in the Bight in late 2020 to early 2021 and would continue to engage with stakeholders and local communities about its plans.

Environmental group Greenpeace said it hoped Equinor would follow BP Plc in abandoning the Bight.

"The communities of the Bight, traditional owners and the thousands of people in the seafood and tourism industries whose livelihoods depend on healthy oceans will never accept oil drilling in the Bight," Greenpeace Australia Pacific senior campaigner Nathaniel Pelle said in a statement.

By Sonali Paul
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -1.03% 507.2 Delayed Quote.2.55%
EQUINOR ASA -0.70% 178.6 Delayed Quote.-2.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQUINOR ASA
11/10EQUINOR : Australia extends review of Equinor Bight drilling plan
RE
11/09Flurry of spot cargoes sell as new IMO rules loom
RE
11/08EQUINOR : begins search for new CEO - newspaper
RE
11/08EQUINOR : First power for the world's most powerful turbine
AQ
11/08Equinor Sells Stake in U.S. Eagle Ford Shale Asset to Repsol for $325 Million
DJ
11/08Shell acquires a French offshore wind developer (Dietswell)
AL
11/08Repsol Buys Equinor out of Texas Producing Asset
DJ
11/08EQUINOR ASA : Share buy-back
AQ
11/07EQUINOR : sells its assets at U.S. Eagle Ford to Repsol for $325 million
RE
11/07EQUINOR : sells Eagle Ford asset
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 68 886 M
EBIT 2019 13 999 M
Net income 2019 4 476 M
Debt 2019 16 108 M
Yield 2019 5,32%
P/E ratio 2019 14,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,17x
EV / Sales2020 1,09x
Capitalization 64 424 M
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 21,53  $
Last Close Price 19,47  $
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-2.80%64 470
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL6.10%238 015
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-18.22%146 081
TOTAL6.75%141 876
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS32.28%100 374
GAZPROM PAO--.--%92 362
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group