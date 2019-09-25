Log in
EQUINOR ASA

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Equinor : CPIH and Equinor sign cooperation agreement on offshore wind

09/25/2019 | 04:38am EDT
CPIH (China Power International Holding) and Equinor have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate on offshore wind in China and Europe.

The MoU also opens for potentially expanding the collaboration between the two companies.

'China is rapidly increasing its use of renewables and natural gas. The country is set to become the world's biggest offshore wind market by 2030. As an offshore wind major, Equinor is excited to collaborate with CPIH to develop offshore wind' says executive vice president New Energy Solutions, Pål Eitrheim.

'CPIH, as a leading power generator in China, has been striving to develop its international strategy to become a pioneer of reliable energy provider worldwide. The signing of the MoU between CPIH and Equinor is a big step forward for both companies to move into new markets in renewables and develop a long-term strategic partnership. We strongly believe the collaboration between CPIH and Equinor in China and Europe will bring vast experience, knowledge and expertise to the industry. We look forward to deepen this partnership and develop a sustainable energy business together with our partner in both domestic and overseas markets.' says president of CPIH, Jun Tian.

The signing of the MoU took place in Beijing on 25 September with the president of CPIH, Jun Tian and executive vice president from Equinor, Pål Eitrheim. Minister counsellor & deputy head of mission from the Norwegian embassy, Mattis Raustøl also attended the ceremony.

Equinor in China
Equinor has been in China since 1982. The Lufeng oil field, a partnership with China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) in the South China Sea, was the company's first international operatorship in 1997, and was in production until 2009.

Equinor has an established crude trading business in China and are engaged in international upstream partnerships with a number of Chinese companies. These include CNOOC, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Sinochem and Sinopec.

About CPIH
As a core subsidiary of the state-owned enterprise State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC), China Power International Holding Limited (CPIH) develops and operate power projects within traditional and renewable energy.

By the end of 2017, CPIH has a total installed capacity of 35.17 GW in which 44.87% is from renewable energy.

Equinor ASA published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 08:37:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 71 274 M
EBIT 2019 15 159 M
Net income 2019 5 739 M
Debt 2019 15 714 M
Yield 2019 5,26%
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,14x
EV / Sales2020 1,01x
Capitalization 65 488 M
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 22,68  $
Last Close Price 19,70  $
Spread / Highest target 52,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hans Jacob Hegge Senior Vice President & Manager-US Region
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-3.43%65 514
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL2.92%232 740
PETROCHINA COMPANY-11.51%155 796
TOTAL3.39%138 423
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS19.05%91 167
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)59.86%79 716
