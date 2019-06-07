Equinor : Collision between supply vessel and Statfjord A

Equinor's emergency response organisation has been gathered and is assisting in the situation.

There were 276 people on board Statfjord A when the incident occurred. There are no injuries on board the platform.

The total extent of damage on the platform is now being investigated. PSV Sjøborg is on its way to land on its own power. There are 12 people on board the vessel.

Damage to lifeboats and the need to clarify the extent of the collision mean that personnel have been moved from Statfjord A to nearby installations.

Two searches and rescue helicopters (SAR) and a helicopter from the rescue coordination centre have flown personnel from Statfjord A to Statfjord B and C, and Gullfaks A.

The area standby vessel Stril Herkules is at the field and is assisting in the work to clarify the extent of the damage.