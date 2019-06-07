Log in
EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Equinor : Collision between supply vessel and Statfjord A

06/07/2019

Equinor's emergency response organisation has been gathered and is assisting in the situation.

There were 276 people on board Statfjord A when the incident occurred. There are no injuries on board the platform.

The total extent of damage on the platform is now being investigated. PSV Sjøborg is on its way to land on its own power. There are 12 people on board the vessel.

Damage to lifeboats and the need to clarify the extent of the collision mean that personnel have been moved from Statfjord A to nearby installations.

Two searches and rescue helicopters (SAR) and a helicopter from the rescue coordination centre have flown personnel from Statfjord A to Statfjord B and C, and Gullfaks A.

The area standby vessel Stril Herkules is at the field and is assisting in the work to clarify the extent of the damage.

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 04:47:03 UTC
