Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Equinor ASA    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Equinor : Cuts 1Q Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 03:47am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

Equinor ASA said Thursday that it will cut its first-quarter 2020 dividend to $0.09 a share, a 67% reduction compared with the fourth-quarter 2019 payout, as it looks to further secure its balance sheet, strengthen liquidity and support continued portfolio investments.

"Equinor has already taken forceful actions to strengthen our liquidity and financial resilience under the current circumstances," said Chief Executive Eldar Saetre.

"In this extraordinary market situation, we have now also decided to reduce the cash dividend for the first quarter."

The oil major paid a $0.27 dividend in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Equinor has recently launched several actions to increase financial resilience in response to the current market conditions, including suspending buybacks under the share buyback program, launching a $3 billion action plan in 2020 to strengthen financial resilience from capital expenditures, reducing operating costs and exploration expenses, and a $5 billion bond issue.

"With the actions previously announced Equinor can be organic cash flow neutral before capital distribution in 2020 with an average oil price around $25 per barrel for the remaining part of the year," the company said.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA -0.15% 133.65 Delayed Quote.-24.13%
WTI 3.88% 15.095 Delayed Quote.-67.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EQUINOR ASA
03:47aEQUINOR : Cuts 1Q Dividend
DJ
12:59aEQUINOR : reducing quarterly cash dividend for first quarter 2020 by 67%
AQ
04/22DOF ASA AND DOF SUBSEA AS : Result from bondholders' meetings and update on tend..
AQ
04/22EQUINOR : head of exploration Dodson to step down
RE
04/22EQUINOR : Change to Exploration in Equinor
PU
04/20EQUINOR : share saving plan allocates shares
AQ
04/16EQUINOR ASA : - Notifiable trading
AQ
04/16Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge
RE
04/16EQUINOR ASA : Notifiable trading
AQ
04/13Norway will announce oil output decision soon - minister
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46 262 M
EBIT 2020 5 430 M
Net income 2020 807 M
Debt 2020 20 348 M
Yield 2020 7,98%
P/E ratio 2020 46,4x
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,32x
EV / Sales2021 1,06x
Capitalization 40 745 M
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 14,31  $
Last Close Price 12,35  $
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-24.13%40 746
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.41%1 565 620
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-38.91%125 200
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.75%110 351
TOTAL S.A.-36.76%83 051
GAZPROM4.02%53 743
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group