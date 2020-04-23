Equinor : Cuts 1Q Dividend

By Dominic Chopping

Equinor ASA said Thursday that it will cut its first-quarter 2020 dividend to $0.09 a share, a 67% reduction compared with the fourth-quarter 2019 payout, as it looks to further secure its balance sheet, strengthen liquidity and support continued portfolio investments.

"Equinor has already taken forceful actions to strengthen our liquidity and financial resilience under the current circumstances," said Chief Executive Eldar Saetre.

"In this extraordinary market situation, we have now also decided to reduce the cash dividend for the first quarter."

The oil major paid a $0.27 dividend in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Equinor has recently launched several actions to increase financial resilience in response to the current market conditions, including suspending buybacks under the share buyback program, launching a $3 billion action plan in 2020 to strengthen financial resilience from capital expenditures, reducing operating costs and exploration expenses, and a $5 billion bond issue.

"With the actions previously announced Equinor can be organic cash flow neutral before capital distribution in 2020 with an average oil price around $25 per barrel for the remaining part of the year," the company said.

