Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Equinor ASA    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Equinor : Danske Commodities revenues rose in 2019, earnings fell on lower energy prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 03:44am EDT

Danish energy trading company Danske Commodities on Thursday reported higher revenues for last year on increased trading volumes, although low wholesale energy prices pushed earnings down.

Danske Commodities specialises in trading across 39 power markets and 23 gas markets. It was bought by oil and gas major Equinor in 2018.

Revenue rose 7% to 10.046 billion euros in 2019 from 9.377 billion euros a year earlier as the firm boosted trading volumes by 39% due to increased automation, it said.

However, the increased trading volumes were partly offset by lower energy prices last year when a relatively mild winter combined with reduced demand in Asia resulted in a sharp fall in wholesale gas prices in Europe.

Cheaper renewables, more hydropower and lower electricity demand also reduced power prices and margins.

Earnings before income and tax (EBIT) were 50.2 million euros, down 30% from 71.8 million in 2018.

"For 2020, performance in terms of EBIT is expected to be higher than in 2019 when new business invested in during 2019 begins to materialise," the company said.

The firm entered U.S. power markets last year.

By Nina Chestney

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EQUINOR ASA
03:44aEQUINOR : Danske Commodities revenues rose in 2019, earnings fell on lower energ..
RE
03/11Oil slumps as stock markets sink, while Saudi, UAE plan to boost capacity
RE
03/11Equinor's offshore oil rig infection exposes coronavirus dangers
RE
03/11EQUINOR : Norwegian Petroleum Directorate - Drilling permit for well 35/10-5 in ..
AQ
03/11EQUINOR : Angola Secures Key Energy Endorsements for Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2020
AQ
03/11EQUINOR : Angola Secures Key Energy Endorsements for Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2020..
AQ
03/11EQUINOR : One confirmed with corona virus at Martin Linge
PU
03/10Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
RE
03/10Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
RE
03/09Norway finance minister touts economic strength as markets, currency plunge
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 60 428 M
EBIT 2020 12 275 M
Net income 2020 3 919 M
Debt 2020 17 937 M
Yield 2020 9,71%
P/E ratio 2020 8,83x
P/E ratio 2021 6,77x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
EV / Sales2021 0,78x
Capitalization 36 890 M
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 19,48  $
Last Close Price 11,20  $
Spread / Highest target 131%
Spread / Average Target 73,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-38.18%37 091
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-41.04%137 857
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED2.57%127 449
TOTAL-37.06%91 983
GAZPROM PAO--.--%54 297
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-46.82%50 336
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group