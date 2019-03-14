Equinor : Extending life of eight installations

Several of these installations were originally scheduled for shutdown already, or in only a few years. Instead, the extensions will give many more years of operation on the NCS.

'Field life extension is an excellent way of managing resources, as it creates high value from established fields, where we cooperate with our suppliers on safe operation and lower emissions every single day. It also creates more activity offshore, in line with our ambition of pursuing our profitable and sustainable development of the NCS,' says Arne Sigve Nylund, executive vice president for Development and Production Norway.

The eight life extensions involve Gullfaks A, B and C (2036), Oseberg East (2031), Snorre A and B (2040), Norne (2036) and Åsgard A (2030).

'It helps secure thousands of jobs offshore and onshore and considerable revenue to society, owners and suppliers. As an example, Gullfaks is currently creating more than 1500 jobs directly on three platforms, in addition to onshore jobs with Equinor and our suppliers and local spinoffs across the country,' says Nylund.

