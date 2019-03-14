Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Equinor ASA    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Equinor : Extending life of eight installations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 06:49am EDT

Several of these installations were originally scheduled for shutdown already, or in only a few years. Instead, the extensions will give many more years of operation on the NCS.

'Field life extension is an excellent way of managing resources, as it creates high value from established fields, where we cooperate with our suppliers on safe operation and lower emissions every single day. It also creates more activity offshore, in line with our ambition of pursuing our profitable and sustainable development of the NCS,' says Arne Sigve Nylund, executive vice president for Development and Production Norway.

The eight life extensions involve Gullfaks A, B and C (2036), Oseberg East (2031), Snorre A and B (2040), Norne (2036) and Åsgard A (2030).

'It helps secure thousands of jobs offshore and onshore and considerable revenue to society, owners and suppliers. As an example, Gullfaks is currently creating more than 1500 jobs directly on three platforms, in addition to onshore jobs with Equinor and our suppliers and local spinoffs across the country,' says Nylund.

(The article continues below the photo)

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 10:48:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQUINOR ASA
05:05aOCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : Secures Integrity Services Contract Extension from E..
AQ
01:41aEQUINOR : Caspian Drilling Company, Equinor ink contract on Karabakh field
AQ
03/13OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : Secures Integrity Services Contract Extension from E..
AQ
03/13EQUINOR : Seismic survey to be held at one of blocks in Caspian Sea soon
AQ
03/12Top Oil Executives Call for Change
DJ
03/12EQUINOR : to hold public hearings as part of project for exploration of block in..
AQ
03/11Top Oil Executives Call for Change as Climate, Technology Concerns Threaten I..
DJ
03/11Correction to CERAWeek Climate Strategy Market Talk
DJ
03/11Climate Strategy to Differentiate Oil Companies in Market -- CERAWeek
DJ
03/11EQUINOR : Rystad Energy - Norway excludes E&P companies from the Oil Fund
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 74 802 M
EBIT 2019 16 778 M
Net income 2019 6 354 M
Debt 2019 10 676 M
Yield 2019 4,53%
P/E ratio 2019 12,11
P/E ratio 2020 10,22
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
Capitalization 74 483 M
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 26,3 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA4.79%74 483
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL7.70%254 463
PETROCHINA COMPANY6.66%199 154
TOTAL10.89%153 213
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS23.90%101 854
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%64 762
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.