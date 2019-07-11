Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Equinor ASA    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 07/10 10:25:14 am
170.65 NOK   +0.65%
02:08aEQUINOR : Floating offshore wind project in South Korea
PU
12:01aEQUINOR : preparing to start drilling at Azerbaijani field
AQ
07/09EQUINOR : preparing to start drilling at Azerbaijani field
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Equinor : Floating offshore wind project in South Korea

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 02:08am EDT

The consortium is currently launching the development of a 200MW floating wind farm to be located close to the KNOC-operated Donghae natural gas field off the coast of Ulsan in South Korea.

The consortium will carry out a feasibility study for the wind farm, including use of the Donghae 1 platform as a substation for a possible wind farm.

Pending results of the feasibility study, the consortium will start constructing a floating offshore wind farm in 2022, with possible power production start-up in 2024.

'We are very pleased to be member of the partnership involved in realising the first floating offshore wind farm in Asia,' says Stephen Bull, senior vice president for the wind and low carbon cluster of New Energy Solutions in Equinor.
(The article continues below the photo)

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 06:07:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQUINOR ASA
02:08aEQUINOR : Floating offshore wind project in South Korea
PU
12:01aEQUINOR : preparing to start drilling at Azerbaijani field
AQ
07/09EQUINOR : preparing to start drilling at Azerbaijani field
AQ
07/08Energy Up Slightly With Oil Futures - Energy Roundup
DJ
07/08Shares in Lundin Petroleum, Equinor rise after North Sea deal
RE
07/08Equinor Sells 16% Stake in Lundin Petroleum and Upgrades Johan Sverdrup Inter..
DJ
07/07EQUINOR : to sell 16% shares it holds in Lundin Petroleum for about $1.56 billio..
RE
07/05EQUINOR ASA : - More oil in the Oseberg area
AQ
07/05EXCLUSIVE : North Sea oil producer Siccar Point eyes sale - sources
RE
07/05EQUINOR : Support block of Karabakh field 84% ready, SOCAR says
AQ
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2019 68 897 M
EBIT 2019 16 398 M
Net income 2019 5 916 M
Debt 2019 13 612 M
Yield 2019 0,61%
P/E ratio 2019 94,2x
P/E ratio 2020 80,9x
EV / Sales2019 8,45x
EV / Sales2020 7,39x
Capitalization 568 B
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 24,6  $
Last Close Price 171  
Spread / Highest target -81,5%
Spread / Average Target -85,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -89,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-7.13%66 140
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL12.65%259 755
PETROCHINA COMPANY-7.63%172 640
TOTAL7.75%144 217
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS21.91%98 594
GAZPROM PAO--.--%86 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About