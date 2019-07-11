Equinor : Floating offshore wind project in South Korea

The consortium is currently launching the development of a 200MW floating wind farm to be located close to the KNOC-operated Donghae natural gas field off the coast of Ulsan in South Korea.

The consortium will carry out a feasibility study for the wind farm, including use of the Donghae 1 platform as a substation for a possible wind farm.

Pending results of the feasibility study, the consortium will start constructing a floating offshore wind farm in 2022, with possible power production start-up in 2024.

'We are very pleased to be member of the partnership involved in realising the first floating offshore wind farm in Asia,' says Stephen Bull, senior vice president for the wind and low carbon cluster of New Energy Solutions in Equinor.

