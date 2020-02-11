Equinor : Increased production from the Fram field

The gas module was lifted into place on 16 May 2019. (Photo: Bo B. Randulff / Equinor ASA)

A new gas module that was recently put on stream on the Troll C platform will accelerate and boost production from Fram by substantial profitable volumes.

Fram is an oil and gas field tied in to the Troll C platform. In 2017 the Fram partners decided to invest about NOK 1 billion in a new gas module, boosting the gas processing capacity on Troll C by a total of 3.5 million standard cubic metres per day. The decision was made in agreement with the Troll partners.

'The gas module accelerates gas production and capacity in the Fram licence for existing and new wells, adding valuable short-term value. At the same time the gas module allows new future discoveries to be tied in,' says Gunnar Nakken, senior vice president, operations west.

The investment was essential to further developing Troll C as a hub for the area.

'This is an exciting area. On behalf of the Fram license we made one of the largest discoveries on the Norwegian continental shelf in 2019 here, Echino South. In addition, several prospects are being considered for drilling', says Nakken.