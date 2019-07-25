Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Equinor ASA    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Equinor : Information relating to dividend for second quarter 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 01:50am EDT
Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) for second quarter 2019.
  • Dividend amount: 0.26
  • Declared currency: USD
  • Last day including rights: 15 November 2019
  • Ex-date: 18 November 2019
  • Record date: 19 November 2019
  • Payment date: 27 November 2019
  • Other information: Dividend per share in NOK will be communicated 25 November 2019.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 05:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQUINOR ASA
01:50aEQUINOR : Information relating to dividend for second quarter 2019
PU
01:38aEQUINOR : 2Q Net Profit Beat Views on Tight Costs, Higher Production
DJ
01:36aEQUINOR : reduces 2019 capex spending view after in-line second quarter
RE
12:47aEQUINOR ASA : Information relating to dividend for second quarter 2019
AQ
07/19EQUINOR ASA : - Equinor offshore wind bid wins in New York State
AQ
07/18EQUINOR : offshore wind bid wins in New York State
PU
07/18EQUINOR : share saving plan allocates shares
AQ
07/17EQUINOR ASA : - Trestakk on stream
AQ
07/17EQUINOR ASA : - Notifiable trading
AQ
07/17EQUINOR ASA : - Improved recovery from Gudrun
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 69 303 M
EBIT 2019 15 883 M
Net income 2019 5 685 M
Debt 2019 14 248 M
Yield 2019 0,63%
P/E ratio 2019 95,1x
P/E ratio 2020 79,3x
EV / Sales2019 8,14x
EV / Sales2020 7,24x
Capitalization 550 B
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 24,40  NOK
Last Close Price 165,20  NOK
Spread / Highest target -80,9%
Spread / Average Target -85,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -88,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-10.10%63 287
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL11.56%256 234
PETROCHINA COMPANY-10.54%163 272
TOTAL5.80%141 832
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS21.21%100 691
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)53.62%75 944
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group