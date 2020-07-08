Log in
Equinor ASA

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Equinor Makes Gas Discovery in the North Sea

07/08/2020 | 02:57am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

Equinor ASA said Wednesday that it and its license partners Source Energy AS and Wellesley Petroleum AS have made a gas and condensate discovery in the North Sea of between 19 million and 63 million barrels of oil equivalent.

"It is encouraging to see that we are able to keep proving more resources in one of the most mature areas on the Norwegian continental shelf," said Nick Ashton, Equinor's senior vice president for exploration in Norway and the U.K.

"Now we will work on evaluating the potential for profitable and CO2 efficient recovery."

The discovery at exploration well 30/2-5 S Atlantis on the Kvitebjorn field has proven reserves of between 3 million and 10 million standard cubic meters of recoverable oil equivalent based on preliminary estimates.

The license owners of the production license are Equinor Energy AS with 60%, Source Energy with 20% and Wellesley Petroleum AS with 20%. They will now consider whether to pursue the discovery in an overall assessment of the area.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA -0.18% 138.8 Delayed Quote.-20.91%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.28% 42.9 Delayed Quote.-34.97%
SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES LTD. 0.00% 0.11 Delayed Quote.-54.17%
WELLESLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 0.00% 7 End-of-day quote.0.00%
WTI 0.22% 40.425 Delayed Quote.-34.21%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 47 537 M - -
Net income 2020 -739 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 049 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -90,2x
Yield 2020 3,97%
Capitalization 48 268 M 48 547 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 21 412
Free-Float 32,4%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 15,54 $
Last Close Price 14,64 $
Spread / Highest target 54,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-20.91%48 547
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-5.82%1 747 749
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-44.01%126 689
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-28.39%116 820
TOTAL S.A.-29.50%102 615
GAZPROM-22.64%66 051
