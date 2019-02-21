Log in
EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/21 06:06:34 am
198.025 NOK   +0.65%
05:48aEQUINOR : Natural gas contributes to the low carbon future
PU
02/20EQUINOR ASA : - Ex dividend
AQ
02/20EQUINOR : share saving plan allocates shares
AQ
Equinor : Natural gas contributes to the low carbon future

02/21/2019 | 05:48am EST

Equinor is the largest producer of natural gas on the Norwegian continental shelf and the second-largest gas supplier to Europe. The company also has a significant gas portfolio outside Norway. At its Gas Seminar in London today, Equinor outlines its gas position as well as its long-term market outlook.

'Global energy markets are changing. The world needs more energy, but lower emissions. Natural gas is well positioned to provide secure, competitive and sustainable energy to consumers and industry: Reducing CO2 emissions by 50 percent when replacing coal, providing needed back-up to renewables and offering a long-term solution for the low carbon future if converted to hydrogen,' says Irene Rummelhoff, Equinor's executive vice president for marketing, midstream and processing.

In addition to its own gas volumes, Equinor markets and sells the volumes of the Norwegian state's direct financial interests (SDFI). In total, Norwegian gas provides about 25 percent of Europe's gas. A well-developed and efficient gas infrastructure and proximity to the market make Norwegian gas highly competitive, with the United Kingdom and Germany as the largest export markets.

(The article continues below the photos)

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 10:47:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 75 257 M
EBIT 2019 16 938 M
Net income 2019 6 442 M
Debt 2019 10 680 M
Yield 2019 4,41%
P/E ratio 2019 12,22
P/E ratio 2020 10,45
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Capitalization 76 711 M
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 26,6 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA7.54%76 711
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL8.77%259 770
PETROCHINA COMPANY5.13%197 455
TOTAL7.47%148 683
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS19.36%103 344
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%65 042
