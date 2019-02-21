Equinor : Natural gas contributes to the low carbon future

Equinor is the largest producer of natural gas on the Norwegian continental shelf and the second-largest gas supplier to Europe. The company also has a significant gas portfolio outside Norway. At its Gas Seminar in London today, Equinor outlines its gas position as well as its long-term market outlook.

'Global energy markets are changing. The world needs more energy, but lower emissions. Natural gas is well positioned to provide secure, competitive and sustainable energy to consumers and industry: Reducing CO2 emissions by 50 percent when replacing coal, providing needed back-up to renewables and offering a long-term solution for the low carbon future if converted to hydrogen,' says Irene Rummelhoff, Equinor's executive vice president for marketing, midstream and processing.

In addition to its own gas volumes, Equinor markets and sells the volumes of the Norwegian state's direct financial interests (SDFI). In total, Norwegian gas provides about 25 percent of Europe's gas. A well-developed and efficient gas infrastructure and proximity to the market make Norwegian gas highly competitive, with the United Kingdom and Germany as the largest export markets.

(The article continues below the photos)