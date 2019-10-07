Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Equinor ASA    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Equinor : Norway raises cost estimates for two oil and gas fields

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 05:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Equinor sign at the company's headquarters in Norway

OSLO (Reuters) - The cost of developing two major Norwegian oil and gas fields has increased due to the complexity of the projects, with the start of production delayed for one of them, the government and operator Equinor said on Monday.

Equinor said the investment forecast for the Martin Linge field had risen to 56.1 billion Norwegian crowns (£5.01 billion) from an estimated 47.1 billion, with its start-up delayed until the third quarter of 2020 from the first quarter.

"Martin Linge is a complex project, and the scope of work has increased. This means increased costs and somewhat more time before we can start production," the state-controlled oil company said in a statement.

The 256 million barrels of oil equivalents field in the northern part of the North Sea was originally estimated to cost 30 billion crowns, when French company Total submitted development plans to the Norwegian government in 2012.

Equinor took over operating the field in March 2018 after buying a 51% stake from Total for $1.45 billion. It now has a 70% stake in the field's license, and state-owned Petoro holds the rest.

Government budget documents released on Monday also showed the cost of Equinor's project to redevelop the Njord field in the Norwegian Sea would increase by 4.4 billion crowns to 20.3 billion crowns compared with the previous estimate a year ago.

"The work to upgrade the Njord A platform and the Njord Bravo storage ship has also been more comprehensive than expected," Equinor said.

The field, which has been shut since 2016, is expected to start producing again in the last quarter of 2020, as previously anticipated.

German company Wintershall Dea holds a 50% stake in the field's license, Equinor has 27.5% and private-equity backed British oil and gas firm Neptune Energy has 22.5%.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, Editing by Terje Solsvik and Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA 0.66% 168.45 Delayed Quote.-8.93%
TOTAL -0.36% 44.87 Real-time Quote.-2.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQUINOR ASA
05:43aEQUINOR : Norway raises cost estimates for two oil and gas fields
RE
04:32aEQUINOR : Cost changes in projects on the Norwegian continental shelf
PU
03:25aEquinor Says Production Has Started at Norway's Giant Johan Sverdrup Field
DJ
10/05EQUINOR : Johan Sverdrup, the North Sea giant, is on stream
PU
10/04EQUINOR ASA : Share buy-back
AQ
10/03TRANSOCEAN LTD. : Announces World's First Hybrid Floating Drilling Unit
AQ
10/03EQUINOR : captures value from German offshore windfarm
PU
10/02Transocean Deploys Hybrid Energy Storage on Floating Drilling Unit
DJ
10/02EQUINOR : awarding pioneering wireless subsea drone contract
PU
10/02Norway sovereign wealth fund to divest oil explorers, keep refiners
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 71 045 M
EBIT 2019 15 147 M
Net income 2019 5 718 M
Debt 2019 15 840 M
Yield 2019 5,63%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,08x
EV / Sales2020 0,97x
Capitalization 61 039 M
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 22,48  $
Last Close Price 18,41  $
Spread / Highest target 57,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-8.93%63 228
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL1.31%233 377
TOTAL-2.56%135 061
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS16.89%90 891
GAZPROM PAO--.--%76 924
NK LUKOIL PAO--.--%55 819
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group