EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Equinor : Norway's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Moves Toward Divesting From Oil, Gas Stocks -- Update

03/08/2019 | 08:15am EST

By Sarah McFarlane

Norway's $1 trillion sovereign-wealth fund should stop investing in oil-and-gas companies, the country's finance ministry said Friday, in a recommendation aimed at shielding one of the world's largest funds from the risk of permanently lower oil prices.

The ministry proposed that the fund remove energy exploration and production companies from its portfolio, following a 2017 recommendation made by the Norwegian central bank, which uses the fund to invest the proceeds of the country's oil industry.

Norway built its wealth on oil but faces a difficult question as it prepares for a world where demand and prices may be on a lasting decline: Is the nation's economy too tethered to the price of crude?

The Scandinavian country isn't alone in its deliberations. Global demand for oil is expected to peak in 2030, according to Equinor, Norway's state-backed oil company. And after a period of price volatility, where oil whipsawed from over $100 a barrel in 2014 to below $30, oil-rich nations are adjusting to tighter budgets. Since the downswing three years ago, oil-based economies such as Saudi Arabia and Russia have considered, or acted on, selling stakes in their energy companies.

"The oil price drop in 2016 reminded us how vulnerable we are to those kind of changes," said Henrik Asheim, lawmaker for Norway's center-right Conservative Party. "It's not a debate about climate, it's about financial risk."

Oil and gas equities make up around 6% of the sovereign-wealth fund's investments.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Oil & Gas index fell to a 10-day low on the news of the potential divestment.

The fund is a large shareholder in many international oil companies, with investments including a 2.5% stake in Royal Dutch Shell, a 2.3% stake in BP PLC and a 2% stake in Total SA.

The ministry said that shareholdings in integrated oil companies such as Total SA wouldn't be impacted by the proposal, however. It was unclear how much of the sovereign-wealth fund's portfolio of energy stocks would be impacted.

The energy equities would be phased out of the fund gradually and plans would be prepared with the central bank, after parliament's consideration of the white paper published by the finance ministry Friday.

The government doesn't plan to sell shares in Equinor, in which it holds a 67% stake, or the state's direct financial interest in the Norwegian continental shelf.

Write to Sarah McFarlane at sarah.mcfarlane@wsj.com

EQUINOR ASA -1.93% 190.25 Delayed Quote.5.58%
WTI -2.04% 55.27 Delayed Quote.23.61%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 75 126 M
EBIT 2019 16 896 M
Net income 2019 6 422 M
Debt 2019 10 668 M
Yield 2019 4,60%
P/E ratio 2019 11,80
P/E ratio 2020 10,00
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
Capitalization 74 763 M
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA5.58%74 763
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL7.37%254 948
PETROCHINA COMPANY10.12%205 126
TOTAL10.48%152 376
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS17.42%94 932
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%64 297
