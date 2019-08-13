Log in
EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/13 07:57:39 am
150.025 NOK   +0.42%
Equinor : Notifiable trading

08/13/2019 | 07:32am EDT
The following primary insider has on 13 August 2019 acquired shares in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) at a share price of NOK 149.45 in connection with the company's long-term incentive programme.

The long-term incentive programme is a fixed, monetary compensation calculated as a portion of the participant's base salary; ranging from 20-30 per cent depending on the individual's position.

On behalf of the participant, the company acquires shares to the net annual amount. The grant is subject to a three-year lock-in period.

Number of acquired shares and new total shareholding:

Pål Eitrheim, executive vice president
Shares allocated to primary insider: 784
New shareholding primary insider: 13,302
New total shareholding: 13,302

The trade has been made through DNB Markets.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 11:31:08 UTC
