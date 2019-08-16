Equinor : Notifiable trading

On behalf of Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR), DNB has on 15 August 2019 purchased 689,472 shares for use in the group's Share saving plan.
The shares have been acquired at a price of NOK 147.06 per share.
Before distribution to the employees, the Share saving plan has 9,275,974 shares.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
