MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Equinor ASA    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 08/15 10:25:26 am
147.25 NOK   -0.47%
01:43aEQUINOR ASA : Notifiable trading
AQ
08/15EQUINOR : Norwegian Petroleum Directorate - Start-up consent for the Utgard field
AQ
08/15EQUINOR : announces first oil from Mariner field
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Equinor : Notifiable trading

08/16/2019 | 02:37am EDT
On behalf of Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR), DNB has on 15 August 2019 purchased 689,472 shares for use in the group's Share saving plan.

The shares have been acquired at a price of NOK 147.06 per share.

Before distribution to the employees, the Share saving plan has 9,275,974 shares.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 06:36:11 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 70 924 M
EBIT 2019 15 363 M
Net income 2019 5 796 M
Debt 2019 15 553 M
Yield 2019 0,70%
P/E ratio 2019 86,5x
P/E ratio 2020 73,0x
EV / Sales2019 7,13x
EV / Sales2020 6,32x
Capitalization 490 B
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 23,47  NOK
Last Close Price 147,25  NOK
Spread / Highest target -78,8%
Spread / Average Target -84,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -88,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-19.86%54 379
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-3.22%225 513
PETROCHINA COMPANY-15.40%151 825
TOTAL-6.24%126 639
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS9.88%85 075
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)54.62%76 105
