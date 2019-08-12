Log in
EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/12 06:03:47 am
149.975 NOK   +0.15%
05:36aEQUINOR : Notifiable trading – Equinor ASA
PU
08/08EQUINOR : power and gas trading unit expands to the U.S.
RE
08/06EQUINOR : joins wind farm development in Argentina
PU
Equinor : Notifiable trading – Equinor ASA

0
08/12/2019
A primary insider in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) has bought shares in Equinor ASA:

Torgrim Reitan, executive vice president in Equinor ASA, has on 12 August 2019 bought 7,500 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 149,47 per share. Reitan will after the transaction in total hold 48,664 shares in Equinor ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 09:35:03 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 70 924 M
EBIT 2019 15 363 M
Net income 2019 5 796 M
Debt 2019 15 553 M
Yield 2019 0,69%
P/E ratio 2019 87,9x
P/E ratio 2020 74,3x
EV / Sales2019 7,25x
EV / Sales2020 6,42x
Capitalization 499 B
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 23,47  NOK
Last Close Price 149,75  NOK
Spread / Highest target -79,1%
Spread / Average Target -84,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -88,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-18.50%56 168
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-0.35%227 796
PETROCHINA COMPANY-14.42%151 934
TOTAL-5.83%127 039
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS15.87%91 321
GAZPROM PAO--.--%77 647
