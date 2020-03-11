Log in
Equinor ASA

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Equinor : One confirmed with corona virus at Martin Linge

03/11/2020 | 02:11am EDT
Martin Linge
One person at the Martin Linge field in the North Sea has tested positive on the corona virus. The person is not seriously ill.

Equinor is in dialogue with the Norwegian health authorities about further measures. The infected person has been in isolation in his cabin since 9 March. Measures to prevent further contamination for offshore installations has been introduced. It has not been decided when the person will be brought ashore.

The person arrived at the field just before noon on 4 March. The person had recently been to Austria. When Austria was listed as a high-risk destination, the person was quarantined on board and a test was conducted.

Tests have been conducted on two further persons at the field, whom have also visited high risk destinations. The results of these tests are yet not available.

Medical staff on board follows up all personnel and there are no additional persons with symptoms on board.

The activity on the field will be reduced today. Personnel remains at the installations they are already located on. Equinor is continuously evaluating further measures.

Measures to prevent further contamination is under implementation, such as:

• Reduction of social gatherings

• Reduction of meetings

• Introduction of larger distances between personnel in the canteen

• Cleaning of selected common areas

The Martin Linge field is currently under construction and is planned to start production at the end of 2020. There are currently 776 persons offshore, working on the project and spread across three installations.

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 06:10:02 UTC
EQUINOR ASA-21.68%37 966
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-39.60%134 776
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED2.57%127 422
TOTAL-35.95%91 269
GAZPROM PAO--.--%57 956
NK LUKOIL PAO--.--%52 266
