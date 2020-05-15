Equinor, Shell, Total to Invest in CO2 Storage Project

By Maitane Sardon

Energy majors Equinor, Shell and Total said Friday that they will jointly invest in a project to store and transport CO2 in Norway.

The project, called Northern Lights, is part of the Norwegian government's goal to develop a full-scale carbon capture and storage value chain in the Scandinavian country by 2024.

The companies said they will invest an initial amount of 6.9 billion Norwegian kroner ($676.7 million) and that the project will be developed in two phases. During the first phase, up to 1.5 million tons of CO2 a year will be captured and stored.

The project has to receive a positive final investment decision from the Norwegian government this year and will be operational in 2024.

