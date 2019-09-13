Equinor : Sture terminal situation normalised

The fire in the engine room of the crude oil tanker Dubai Harmony moored at the Sture terminal in Øygarden municipality has now been extinguished.

At 1102 this morning, Equinor's alarm centre received reports of a fire in the engine room on board Dubai Harmony, which was loading at the quay at the Sture terminal.

The fire has now been extinguished and the fire service is continuing to cool the area where the fire took place.

The 102 people who were at the Sture terminal were evacuated from the terminal when the incident occurred as a precaution, while only personnel with emergency tasks remained at the terminal.

The emergency organisation in Equinor will maintain dialogue with the public rescue service and other relevant authorities.

Production at the Sture terminal, which receives oil from Oseberg, Grane, Edvard Grieg and Svalin, was not affected by the incident.