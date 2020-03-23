Log in
Equinor ASA

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 03/20 11:25:12 am
111.75 NOK   +3.28%
03:13aEQUINOR : Suspends Buyback Program, Starts Cost Cutting
DJ
02:11aEQUINOR : Suspends $5bn share buyback on virus
AQ
03/22Equinor suspends $5 bln share buyback due virus outbreak, oil crash
RE
Equinor : Suspends Buyback Program, Starts Cost Cutting

03/23/2020

By Dominic Chopping

Equinor ASA said late Sunday it is suspending its buyback program until further notice and has started to implement measures to reduce operating costs, capital expenditure and exploration spend.

The Norwegian oil and gas major said it expects to present an updated outlook by the end of March 2020.

"As a result of significant improvements in recent years, Equinor has a strong balance sheet and is in a good position to deal with the current circumstances, as well as uncertainties in front of us," said Chief Executive Eldar Saetre.

"We are now taking actions to remain resilient in a period of low prices, volatility and market uncertainty, in line with our contingency plans."

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

EQUINOR ASA 3.28% 111.75 Delayed Quote.-36.32%
WTI 5.79% 22.64 Delayed Quote.-61.59%
