Equinor Swings to Net Loss Amid Lower Oil and Gas Prices

By Dominic Chopping



Equinor ASA swung to second-quarter net loss as cost cuts weren't enough to offset lower oil and gas prices.

The company, which is 67%-owned by the Norwegian state, on Friday posted a net loss of $254 million compared with a profit of $1.48 billion a year earlier, as revenue fell 55% to $7.56 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet had expected a net loss of $340 million on revenue of $9.02 billion.

Adjusted earnings fell to $354 million against expectations of a $46 million loss.

"Our financial results for the second quarter were impacted by very low realised oil and gas prices due to the Covid-19 pandemic," Chief Executive Eldar Saetre said.

"We expect market volatility to continue going forward."

Equinor delivered total equity production of 2.011 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in the quarter flat compared with 2.012 million barrels a day the prior year.

It still expects to deliver average annual production growth of around 3% from 2019 to 2026.

The company recently outlined plans to save around $3 billion as it looks to strengthen financial resilience amid a market hit by the coronavirus pandemic and low commodity prices.

"We have reduced costs, maintained solid operational performance and continued to prioritise value over volume by deferring significant flexible gas production to periods with higher expected prices," Mr. Saetre said.

"The long-term market implications from Covid-19, with possible lower demand and reduced investments in the industry, remain uncertain," he added.

It backed previous guidance of 2020 organic capital expenditure to $8.5 billion and now sees exploration activity at $1.1 billion, from $1 billion previously. Capital expenditure for 2021 is still seen at around $10 billion and at $12 billion annual average for 2022-23.

Equinor declared a second-quarter dividend of $0.09.

