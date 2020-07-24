Log in
Equinor Swings to Net Loss Amid Lower Oil and Gas Prices

07/24/2020 | 01:40am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

Equinor ASA swung to second-quarter net loss as cost cuts weren't enough to offset lower oil and gas prices.

The company, which is 67%-owned by the Norwegian state, on Friday posted a net loss of $254 million compared with a profit of $1.48 billion a year earlier, as revenue fell 55% to $7.56 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet had expected a net loss of $340 million on revenue of $9.02 billion.

Adjusted earnings fell to $354 million against expectations of a $46 million loss.

"Our financial results for the second quarter were impacted by very low realised oil and gas prices due to the Covid-19 pandemic," Chief Executive Eldar Saetre said.

"We expect market volatility to continue going forward."

Equinor delivered total equity production of 2.011 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in the quarter flat compared with 2.012 million barrels a day the prior year.

It still expects to deliver average annual production growth of around 3% from 2019 to 2026.

The company recently outlined plans to save around $3 billion as it looks to strengthen financial resilience amid a market hit by the coronavirus pandemic and low commodity prices.

"We have reduced costs, maintained solid operational performance and continued to prioritise value over volume by deferring significant flexible gas production to periods with higher expected prices," Mr. Saetre said.

"The long-term market implications from Covid-19, with possible lower demand and reduced investments in the industry, remain uncertain," he added.

It backed previous guidance of 2020 organic capital expenditure to $8.5 billion and now sees exploration activity at $1.1 billion, from $1 billion previously. Capital expenditure for 2021 is still seen at around $10 billion and at $12 billion annual average for 2022-23.

Equinor declared a second-quarter dividend of $0.09.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA 0.47% 138.15 Delayed Quote.-21.28%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.18% 43.3 Delayed Quote.-33.42%
WTI -0.05% 40.985 Delayed Quote.-32.23%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 48 671 M - -
Net income 2020 -568 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 331 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -84,8x
Yield 2020 3,86%
Capitalization 48 836 M 49 017 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 21 412
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 16,25 $
Last Close Price 14,99 $
Spread / Highest target 51,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-21.28%49 017
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-6.38%1 758 875
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-46.62%123 333
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-28.39%114 199
TOTAL SE-33.88%99 461
GAZPROM-27.61%61 916
