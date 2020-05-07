Log in
Equinor : Swings to Unexpected Net Loss Amid Lower Prices and Impairments

05/07/2020 | 01:36am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

Equinor ASA swung to an unexpected first-quarter net loss as earnings were weighed by a slump in oil and gas prices as well as hefty impairments.

The company, which is 67%-owned by the Norwegian state, said Thursday that earnings in the quarter suffered from "unprecedented market conditions and uncertainties" with lower commodity prices and $2.45 billion of impairment losses related to a reduction in short-term price assumptions.

Equinor posted a net loss of $708 million compared with a profit of $1.71 billion a year earlier, as revenue fell 8.2% to $15.07 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet had expected net profit of $695 million on revenue of $12.88 billion.

Adjusted earnings fell 51% to $2.05 billion against expectations of $2.16 billion.

"We delivered strong operational performance with record high production and solid cash flow under these market conditions," Chief Executive Eldar Saetre said.

"Uncertainty remains high with very low commodity prices and increased differentials towards the end of first quarter and in the start of the second quarter."

Equinor delivered total equity production of 2.233 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in the quarter, up from 2.178 million barrels a day the prior year.

It expects to deliver average annual production growth of around 3% from 2019 to 2026, but due to market uncertainties, government-imposed production cuts and Equinor's value-over-volume approach, it has suspended further production guidance, it said.

The company recently outlined plans to save around $3 billion as it looks to strengthen financial resilience amid a market hit by the coronavirus pandemic and low commodity prices.

"We will continue to prioritize value over volume and have already reduced activity, particularly in the U.S. onshore," Mr. Saetre said.

"We will consider further activity reductions and use the flexibility we have in our portfolio as necessary."

It previously said it will cut 2020 organic capital expenditure to $8.5 billion and reduce exploration activity in 2020 to $1 billion. Capital expenditure for 2021 is seen at around $10 billion and at $12 billion annual average for 2022-2023.

Last month Equinor cut its first-quarter dividend by 67% to $0.09 a share.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

