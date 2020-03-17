Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Equinor ASA    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Equinor : Temporary changes to the corporate executive committee to respond to the Corona virus outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 02:41am EDT
Chief executive Eldar Sætre. (Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland)
The Corona virus, measures to limit the spread and the significant fall in oil prices have huge impact on the global economy, and on individuals and companies across the world. As a response to the current situation, Equinor is now making temporary changes to ensure an effective response and coordinated efforts across all business areas to manage the situation both short and long term.

- These are challenging times for us all, as individuals, families, societies and companies. We are facing uncertainty, many are afraid for their and their loved one's health, others of losing their jobs and concerned for their future. Our response must be to do our utmost to limit the spread of the virus and to take care of safety and health. At the same time, we must make every effort to keep operations and business going and to produce and deliver the energy the world needs, says Eldar Sætre, CEO of Equinor.

Equinor is establishing a temporary corporate project to handle both short-term immediate response and long-term implications. The project will be established and structured over the coming days and will be headed by EVP Pål Eitrheim reporting directly to CEO Eldar Sætre. An already working internal project focusing on immediate response and short-term business continuity issues will be incorporated into the new corporate project. Eitrheim will in this role still be part of the CEC. SVP Jens Økland will be acting head of NES while Eitrheim is heading this project.

- The outbreak of the Corona virus and the fall in commodity prices will impact Equinor for a long time. We are a robust company with a strong balance sheet, and we are now really benefitting from the strong improvements in recent years. But it will be necessary to take forceful action to reduce risk, protect our business and operations and to ensure the long-term robustness of our company. I have therefore asked Pål Eitrheim to lead our work on this and it will be on top of the agenda for our Corporate Executive Committee and Board of Directors, says Sætre.

Equinor has already implemented significant measures to limit the spread of the Corona virus and to ensure business continuity during these challenging times, including reducing and delaying non-critical tasks at fields and plants, implemented procedures for working from home and taken strict travel restrictions and quarantine measures.

There will be uncertainty and volatility going forward, and Equinor will continuously evaluate measures to respond. Keeping production going and ensuring that we can deliver oil and gas to our customers have high priority.

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 06:40:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EQUINOR ASA
02:41aEQUINOR : Temporary changes to the corporate executive committee to respond to t..
PU
03/16EQUINOR : Norwegian Petroleum Directorate - Drilling permit for well 34/7-E-4 AH..
AQ
03/16VALEURA ENERGY : Announces fourth quarter 2019 financial and operating results, ..
AQ
03/16EQUINOR ASA : Notifiable trading
AQ
03/15Oil giants set health checks for critical staff, work-from-home rules
RE
03/12EQUINOR ASA : - One confirmed with corona virus at Martin Linge
AQ
03/12EQUINOR : Danske Commodities revenues rose in 2019, earnings fell on lower energ..
RE
03/12Norway's February oil, gas output broadly in line with forecast
RE
03/11Oil slumps as stock markets sink, while Saudi, UAE plan to boost capacity
RE
03/11Equinor's offshore oil rig infection exposes coronavirus dangers
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 54 427 M
EBIT 2020 10 472 M
Net income 2020 3 535 M
Debt 2020 18 837 M
Yield 2020 10,9%
P/E ratio 2020 9,14x
P/E ratio 2021 6,73x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
EV / Sales2021 0,79x
Capitalization 32 763 M
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 17,44  $
Last Close Price 9,95  $
Spread / Highest target 160%
Spread / Average Target 75,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-41.05%32 818
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-1.60%123 475
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-55.14%107 803
TOTAL-50.54%74 217
GAZPROM PAO--.--%51 503
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-48.97%42 657
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group