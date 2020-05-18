Log in
EQUINOR ASA

Equinor : Transaksjoner i kapitalmarkedet

05/18/2020 | 02:16pm EDT
Photo: Equinor. © Einar Aslaksen
Mandag 18. mai 2020 gjennomførte Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR), med garanti fra Equinor Energy AS, en transaksjon i kapitalmarkedet til en totalverdi av 1,75 milliarder Euro.

Transaksjonen i obligasjonsmarkedet består av følgende transjer:

  • Utstedelse av obligasjonslån pålydende EUR 0,75 mrd med 0,75% i kupong, forfall 22. mai 2026
  • Utstedelse av obligasjonslån pålydende EUR 1,0 mrd med 1,375% i kupong, forfall 22. mai 2032

'Equinor har de senere årene forbedret selskapet, inkludert vår portefølje og finansielle robusthet. I dagens volatile markedssituasjon med høy usikkerhet om fremtiden, ser vi verdien av å styrke vår finansielle fleksibilitet og robusthet ytterligere', sier finansdirektør i Equinor ASA, Lars Christian Bacher.

Lånebeløpet skal benyttes til finansiering av selskapets aktiviteter generelt. Dette kan inkludere tilbakebetaling og tilbakekjøp av utestående gjeld eller andre formål beskrevet i tilleggsprospektet utarbeidet for denne låneutstedelsen.

Lånene er fulltegnet og oppgjørsdato er 22. mai 2020

Kontaktpersoner

Investorrelasjoner
Peter Hutton, direktør for investorrelasjoner,
+44 7881 918 792

Presse
Bård Glad Pedersen, Informasjonsdirektør,
+47 918 01 791

Finans
Annant Shah, Vice President, Capital Markets,
+44 203 204 3200


Denne opplysningen er informasjonspliktig etter verdipapirhandelloven §5-12

This announcement shall not constitute or form part of an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act') or the securities laws of any state of the United States or any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered, sold, tendered, bought or delivered within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state or other securities laws. No public offering of the Notes is being made in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such an offering is restricted or prohibited or where such offer would be unlawful.

This announcement is directed only (i) at persons who are outside the United Kingdom, (ii) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended or (iii) at persons falling within Article 49(2) (a) to (d) ('high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.') of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (all such persons together being referred to as 'relevant persons'). This announcement must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment activity to which this announcement relates is reserved for relevant persons only and may only be engaged in by relevant persons.

This announcement is an advertisement and is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the 'Prospectus Regulation'). The Notes will be issued under a base prospectus which has been prepared and made available to the public in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation. The final form base prospectus is available at https://www.equinor.com/content/dam/statoil/documents/debt-and-credit-ir/equinor-offering-circular-10052019.PDF.

Relevant stabilisation regulations including Financial Conduct Authority/ICMA apply.

MiFID II professionals/ECPs-only/No PRIIPs KID

Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA.



Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 18:15:05 UTC
