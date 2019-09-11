Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Equinor ASA    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/11 05:11:33 am
174.375 NOK   +1.68%
04:57aEQUINOR : Update on status in the Bahamas 11 September
PU
09/10EQUINOR ASA : - Progress update for Bahamas
AQ
09/09EQUINOR : Share buy-back
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Equinor : Update on status in the Bahamas 11 September

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 04:57am EDT
The situation for the people on the Bahamas continues to be very challenging. Equinor has an ongoing operation to respond to and clean up the oil spill in the Bahamas.

Equinor has a team working at South Riding Point terminal Bahamas including an advanced onshore response team with oil spill technical specialist. In total more than 200 personnel are working with the response in Bahamas, the US and in Norway.

Their objective is to address the situation at the South Riding Point terminal and to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees and their families.

In order to support the broader relief efforts on the Bahamas, Equinor has decided to donate 1 million US dollars to one or more relief organizations involved in the response for the Bahamas. The organizations will be identified in collaboration with our local management in the Bahamas.

Two vessels are mobilized for the response at the South Riding Point terminal with 42 personnel and onshore oil spill recovery equipment. The first vessel arrived at the terminal in the evening of 10 September.

The second vessel is scheduled to arrive on location 12 September. The vessels include, containment booms and hundreds of bails of various absorbent pads/rolls, oil spill recovery skimmers, wash pumps, roll off boxes for collection generated waste, light towers, and smaller boats and protection equipment.

Operations are ongoing at the terminal to secure the oil at the facility. Oil from the damaged tanks has been moved to remaining tanks at the facility to reduce the risk of additional oil spills. An oil boom has been deployed to close the harbor at the terminal as a precautionary measure, and to reduce the risk of oil spill to sea.

Two trucks have started recovery and transport of bulk free-standing oil on the ground to one of the tanks at the terminal.

Equinor has completed the initial surveillance of the terminal and surrounding areas from the air and the ground. There is currently no observed leakage of oil to the sea from the South Riding Point terminal.

Aerial surveillance has identified potential product in open waters 70-80 kilometers north east of the terminal within Long Point Bight close to Little Abaco Island. There are also indications that the product may have impacted a section of the coastline.

Although the source of this product is not known, Equinor will investigate and further evaluate necessary actions, including mobilization of suitable equipment and resources.

We will remain in dialogue with local authorities and will revert with more details as soon once updated information is available.

Related pages

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 08:56:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQUINOR ASA
04:57aEQUINOR : Update on status in the Bahamas 11 September
PU
09/10EQUINOR ASA : - Progress update for Bahamas
AQ
09/09EQUINOR : Share buy-back
PU
09/09EQUINOR : We will clean up the Bahamas oil spill
AQ
09/09EQUINOR ASA : - Share buy-back
AQ
09/09EQUINOR : Progress update for Bahamas
PU
09/09EQUINOR : sees Johan Sverdrup oil field output rising to 660,000 bpd by 2022
RE
09/08EQUINOR : We will clean up the Bahamas oil spill
PU
09/06Big Oil undermines U.N. climate goals with $50 billion of new projects - repo..
RE
09/06ExxonMobil confirms exclusivity agreement with Var Energi
RE
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 70 537 M
EBIT 2019 15 241 M
Net income 2019 5 705 M
Debt 2019 15 673 M
Yield 2019 0,60%
P/E ratio 2019 102x
P/E ratio 2020 88,0x
EV / Sales2019 8,31x
EV / Sales2020 7,43x
Capitalization 571 B
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 22,89  NOK
Last Close Price 171,50  NOK
Spread / Highest target -82,4%
Spread / Average Target -86,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -90,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-6.67%63 759
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL1.40%223 370
PETROCHINA COMPANY-13.18%155 009
TOTAL2.59%133 140
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS16.93%91 211
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)59.00%79 242
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group