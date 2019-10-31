Log in
Equinor : awarding Hywind Tampen contracts worth NOK 3.3 billion

0
10/31/2019 | 02:17am EDT
Illustration of the Hywind Tampen project with the Gullfaks field in the background. (Dimensions and distances are not realistic.)
On behalf of the Gullfaks and Snorre partners, Equinor today signed contracts totalling around NOK 3.3 billion for the Hywind Tampen wind farm development.

The contracts have been awarded to Kværner AS, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy AS, JDR Cable System Ltd and Subsea 7 AS.

'The signing of five major contracts is a key milestone in realizing the Hywind Tampen pioneer project. Won in international competition, the contracts prove that the oil and gas industry is also competitive for renewables projects. The awarded contracts will generate considerable spin-offs in Norway,' says Anders Opedal, Equinor's executive vice president for Technology, projects & drilling.

The substructures will be designed and constructed by Kværner, allowing the company to utilize its expertise in concrete structures on the Norwegian continental shelf for this contract.

The substructures will be constructed at Kværner's yard at Stord and site at Dommersnes in the Vindafjord in Norway. The contract includes assembly activities, tow-out and installation of completed wind turbines. The project will involve several Norwegian engineering communities.

Anders Opedal, Equinor's executive vice president for Technology, projects & drilling. (Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland / Equinor ASA)

Fabrication of the wind turbines has been awarded to Siemens Gamesa,and will be carried out at several locations in Europe before they are transported to Wergeland Base in Gulen in western Norway for assembly.

The electrical cables will be delivered by JDR Cable System Ltd and fabricated in Hartlepool in the UK. Subsea 7 Norway AS will be responsible for installation of electrical cables and connection to the Snorre and Gullfaks platforms.

Equinor will as operator be responsible for operation and maintenance of the wind farm. Maintenance of the wind turbines will be carried out by Siemens Gamesa's Norwegian service organization through its 5-year contract regarding the wind turbine delivery.

The oil and gas platforms will be the first ever powered by a floating offshore wind farm. Emissions from the Gullfaks and Snorre fields will be reduced by more than 200,000 tonnes per year, equivalent to annual emissions from 100,000 passenger cars.

The Hywind Tampen investment will be close to NOK 5 billion. All contracts are subject to final approval of the plan for development and operation (PDO) by Norwegian authorities. The wind farm is scheduled to start production at the end of 2022.

Partners

  • Gullfaks licence: Equinor Energy AS: 51%, Petoro AS: 30%, OMV (Norge) AS: 19%
  • Snorre licence: Equinor Energy AS: 33.3%, Petoro AS: 30%, ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Norway AS: 17.5%, Idemitsu Petroleum Norge AS: 9.6%, DEA Norge AS: 8.6%, Vår Energi AS: 1.1%
Press invitation

The press is invited to the contract signing event for Hywind Tampen at Equinor's office at Fornebu, the main entrance Thursday 31 October at 10:00 CET.

Executive vice president Anders Opedal will sign on behalf of the partnership, and management from the supplier companies will be present.

For questions, please contact spokesperson, Erik Haaland, +47 954 21 770, erhaa@equinor.com.

Related pages and downloads
Contracts and companies awarded the contracts
  1. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy: Turbine Supply Agreement; Design, procurement and fabrication of the wind turbines, assembly and completion inshore and offshore.
  2. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy: Service and Warranty Agreement; Service and operation of the wind farm.
  3. Kværner AS: Substructure; Design, procurement and fabrication of the substructures as well as Marine operations including administration of assembly site; Planning and execution of all activities on assembly site. Procurement (option), design and installation of mooring system. All marine activities related to inshore assembly of wind turbines, moving of floating wind turbines as well as tow-out and mooring on the field.
  4. JDR Cable Systems: Kabel; Design, procurement and fabrication of export and inter-array cables.
  5. Subsea 7: Cable installation; Installation of cables between the turbines and between the wind farm and Snorre A and Gullfaks A respectively
Facts
  • On 11 October the Snorre and Gullfaks licence partners submitted updated plans for development and operation to Norwegian authorities.
  • Norwegian authorities through Enova have made a funding commitment of up to NOK 2.3 billion. In addition, the Business Sector's NOx Fund has decided to support the project by up to NOK 566 million.
  • The wind farm will be located some 140 kilometres from shore, between the Snorre and Gullfaks platforms.
  • Water depth: 260-300 metres.
  • The wind farm will consist of 11 wind turbines, each turbine with a capacity of 8 MW.
  • Around 35% of the annual power demand of the five platforms on Snorre A and B and Gullfaks A, B and C will be met.

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 06:16:04 UTC
