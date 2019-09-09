Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Equinor ASA    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Equinor : sees Johan Sverdrup oil field output rising to 660,000 bpd by 2022

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 05:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Equinor sign at the company's headquarters in Norway

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Output from Equinor ASA's new Johan Sverdrup oil field in the North Sea will rise to 660,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2022, from 440,000 bpd by early 2020, a company executive said on Monday.

Output from the field will start up in October and the company is in the process of issuing a sales tender for crude from the field this week, Equinor's Senior Vice President of Marketing and Trading Tor Martin Anfinnsen told reporters on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference.

The first cargo will be for 600,000 barrels and the tender will be issued on behalf of all stakeholders in the field, he said.

(This story corrects to show that field output will be 440,000 bpd by early 2020, not end of 2019, in first paragraph, after company corrected statement).

(Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

By Nidhi Verma

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQUINOR ASA
05:32aEQUINOR : sees Johan Sverdrup oil field output rising to 660,000 bpd by 2022
RE
09/08EQUINOR : We will clean up the Bahamas oil spill
PU
09/06Big Oil undermines U.N. climate goals with $50 billion of new projects - repo..
RE
09/06ExxonMobil confirms exclusivity agreement with Var Energi
RE
09/06Exxon agrees $4 billion sale of Norway oil and gas assets - sources
RE
09/06EXCLUSIVE : Exxon agrees $4 billion sale of Norway oil and gas assets - sources
RE
09/06EQUINOR : owners smile as it starts $5bn buyback
AQ
09/05LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Euro zone stocks rally 1% on trade hopes, FTSE lags
RE
09/05Seven European Companies Partner With Equinor on Carbon Capture
DJ
09/05EQUINOR : Share buy-back
PU
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 70 550 M
EBIT 2019 15 245 M
Net income 2019 5 708 M
Debt 2019 15 614 M
Yield 2019 0,63%
P/E ratio 2019 97,3x
P/E ratio 2020 83,7x
EV / Sales2019 7,93x
EV / Sales2020 7,07x
Capitalization 544 B
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 22,84  NOK
Last Close Price 163,45  NOK
Spread / Highest target -81,6%
Spread / Average Target -86,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -90,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-11.05%60 700
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-1.97%221 152
PETROCHINA COMPANY-13.18%153 191
TOTAL-0.87%131 472
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS16.93%90 033
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)59.54%78 890
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group