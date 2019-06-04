Log in
EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Equinor : sets new timeline for Rosebank project

06/04/2019

'Equinor is creating significant value in the UK through a broad energy portfolio. Upstream, we have the Mariner field about to start production and now Rosebank, one of the largest undeveloped fields on the UKCS. Combined with our large offshore wind portfolio and our natural gas and oil supplies, these strengthen our position as a key energy partner of the UK,' says Torgrim Reitan, executive vice president for Development and Production International in Equinor.

An extension for a period of three years has been awarded for Licences P1026, P1191 and P1272.

The Rosebank field was discovered in 2004 and lies about 130 km northwest of the Shetland Islands in water depths of approximately 1,110m.

Equinor holds a 40% operated interest in the Rosebank project. The other partners are Suncor Energy (40%) and Siccar Point Energy (20%).

Equinor ASA published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 08:34:08 UTC
