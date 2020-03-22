Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Equinor ASA    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Equinor suspends $5 bln share buyback due virus outbreak, oil crash

03/22/2020 | 04:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Equinor's logo is seen next to the company's headquarters in Stavanger

Norway's Equinor has suspended its ongoing $5 billion share buyback programme due to the coronavirus outbreak and the crash in oil prices, the company said on Sunday.

The European oil major was planning to execute the second tranche of its plan - worth $675 million when including the Norwegian state's share - between May 18 and Oct. 28.

The overall programme was due to run until 2022.

"Equinor is under the current market conditions suspending buy-back under the share buy-back programme until further notice," it said in a statement.

Equinor also said it was implementing measures to reduce operating costs, capital expenditure and exploration spending. On March 17, it had said it was "reviewing" its spending plans.

"An updated outlook is expected to be presented to the market by the end of March 2020," Equinor said on Sunday.

Equinor is the latest oil company to announce cutbacks to cope with the coronavirus outbreak and the fall in crude prices, with Brent closing at $26.98 on Friday, down around 50% from early March.

(Editing by Terje Solsvik)

By Gwladys Fouche

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 65 496 M
EBIT 2019 13 356 M
Net income 2019 3 200 M
Debt 2019 16 500 M
Yield 2019 11,0%
P/E ratio 2019 9,17x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,73x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
Capitalization 31 088 M
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-38.35%31 596
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-1.76%118 694
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-54.73%96 768
TOTAL-49.19%68 886
GAZPROM PAO--.--%50 508
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-48.81%39 107
