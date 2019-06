"We believe there is more value to capture in Rosebank including the opportunity to reduce development cost," Hedda Felin, Equinor's senior vice-president for UK and Ireland, said in a statement.

Equinor and Suncor Energy have each 40% interest in the Rosebank project, while Siccar Point Energy has the remaining 20%.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)