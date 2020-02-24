Equinor : to discontinue exploration drilling plan in the Great Australian Bight

Equinor has informed the Australian authorities of its decision to discontinue its exploration drilling plan (Stromlo-1) in the Ceduna sub-basin, offshore South Australia.

Following a holistic review of its exploration portfolio, Equinor has concluded that the project's potential is not commercially competitive compared with other exploration opportunities in the company.

'The approval of the Stromlo-1 exploration well Environment Plan confirmed our ability to safely operate in the Bight. However, Equinor has decided to discontinue its plans to drill the Stromlo-1 exploration well, as the opportunity is not commercially competitive,' said Jone Stangeland Equinor's country manager for Australia.