Equinor ASA    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
02/24 11:30:00 am
151.175 NOK   -4.62%
02/21EQUINOR : IT experts in the Pyrenees
02/18EQUINOR ASA : - Notifiable trading
Equinor : to discontinue exploration drilling plan in the Great Australian Bight

02/24/2020 | 06:54pm EST
Equinor has informed the Australian authorities of its decision to discontinue its exploration drilling plan (Stromlo-1) in the Ceduna sub-basin, offshore South Australia.

Following a holistic review of its exploration portfolio, Equinor has concluded that the project's potential is not commercially competitive compared with other exploration opportunities in the company.

'The approval of the Stromlo-1 exploration well Environment Plan confirmed our ability to safely operate in the Bight. However, Equinor has decided to discontinue its plans to drill the Stromlo-1 exploration well, as the opportunity is not commercially competitive,' said Jone Stangeland Equinor's country manager for Australia.

Jone Stangeland, Equinor's country manager for Australia.

Equinor has informed the federal, South Australian and local authorities about its decision. The company entered the licences in the Ceduna sub-basin as a partner in 2013 and took over as operator with a 100% equity share in 2017.

'We will engage with the federal and state authorities regarding our decision to discontinue the exploration programme. We hold an exploration permit offshore Western Australia and will maintain other ongoing interests and activities in Australia', Mr Stangeland said.

Equinor ASA published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 23:53:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 63 998 M
EBIT 2020 15 245 M
Net income 2020 4 975 M
Debt 2020 15 270 M
Yield 2020 6,80%
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
P/E ratio 2021 8,94x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
EV / Sales2021 0,97x
Capitalization 52 914 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 21,17  $
Last Close Price 16,06  $
Spread / Highest target 67,8%
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,66%
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-9.69%56 282
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-13.11%191 972
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-0.88%132 867
TOTAL-9.97%124 326
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-3.55%89 664
GAZPROM PAO--.--%82 704
