Equinor ASA

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
    
Equinor to shut down Heimdal platform after incident

11/29/2019 | 10:34am EST

Norwegian oil and gas firm Equinor said on Friday it would start a controlled shutdown of its offshore Heimdal platform after two people were injured the previous day.

The people, a man, 22, and a woman, 19, were airlifted to a hospital after sustaining injuries when a portable nitrogen gas container exploded on board of platform, the company said.

There were 70 people on board of the platform when the incident occurred, it added.

Arne Sigve Nylund, Equinor's head of Norwegian operations, said in a statement that a controlled production shutdown was planned to ensure proper follow-up of personnel on board the platform.

Heimdal mainly serves as a processing centre for some of the surrounding fields, including Equinor's Valemon, and a gas transportation hub. Vesterled pipeline, which takes Norwegian gas to UK's St Fergus terminal, starts at Heimdal.

The company was not immediately available to comment on how long Heimdal's shutdown could last. Norway's offshore gas system operator Gassco did not provide any information on the potential impact on gas exports.

The company said it was too early to specify the cause of the incident, with both police and the industry's safety watchdog starting investigations.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA -0.70% 169.8 Delayed Quote.-6.72%
HUB CO., LTD. 0.29% 1037 End-of-day quote.21.57%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.69% 61.52 Delayed Quote.17.36%
WTI -2.96% 56.29 Delayed Quote.28.28%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 68 876 M
EBIT 2019 13 790 M
Net income 2019 4 062 M
Debt 2019 16 408 M
Yield 2019 5,54%
P/E ratio 2019 14,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,14x
EV / Sales2020 1,05x
Capitalization 61 810 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 21,48  $
Last Close Price 18,70  $
Spread / Highest target 45,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-6.72%61 756
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL2.44%227 012
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-23.81%139 281
TOTAL3.92%139 233
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS29.59%94 200
GAZPROM PAO--.--%87 553
