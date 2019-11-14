Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/14 06:05:38 am
177.225 NOK   +0.67%
05:50aNorway approves ConocoPhillips field development
RE
05:23aEquinor transfers gas storage portfolio to Danske Commodities
RE
11/13EQUINOR ASA : Share buy-back
AQ
Equinor transfers gas storage portfolio to Danske Commodities

11/14/2019 | 05:23am EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Equinor, formerly known as Statoil, is seen at the company's headquarters in Fornebu

Oil and gas producer Equinor will transfer a 30 terrawatt hour gas storage portfolio to its subsidiary trading company Danske Commodities (DC), the firm said on Thursday.

The portfolio consists of gas storage contracts in four European markets which will be transferred gradually subject to approval by storage operators. It is equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of Denmark.

With its increased portfolio, Danske Commodities will continue to help its clients balance their gas portfolios across the seasons.

Danske Commodities (DC) specialises in short-term gas and power trading and trades across 39 countries. It was bought by Norwegian oil and gas producer Equinor last year.

"Through this transfer of gas storage assets, DC can further optimise its downstream portfolio and strengthen its position within opportunistic third-party trading which is a core business in DC," said Tor Martin Anfinnsen, Equinor’s senior vice president for marketing and trading and chairman of the board of directors at DC.

By Nina Chestney
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
EQUINOR ASA 0.80% 177.45 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.61% 63.06 Delayed Quote.14.46%
WTI 0.47% 57.65 Delayed Quote.24.67%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 68 894 M
EBIT 2019 13 807 M
Net income 2019 4 102 M
Debt 2019 16 361 M
Yield 2019 5,40%
P/E ratio 2019 15,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,16x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
Capitalization 63 446 M
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 21,47  $
Last Close Price 19,17  $
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-2.64%63 386
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL6.43%236 687
TOTAL6.99%141 157
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-22.36%138 522
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS33.07%97 802
GAZPROM PAO--.--%86 497
