EQUINOR ASA

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
07/24 04:13:16 am
139 NOK   +0.62%
03:36aEscalating U.S.-China tensions weigh on European stocks
03:16aEQUINOR : Second quarter 2020 Financial statements and review
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
Escalating U.S.-China tensions weigh on European stocks

07/24/2020 | 03:36am EDT

July 24 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Friday as global sentiment soured after Beijing ordered United States to close its consulate in a Chinese city in retaliation to similar action from Washington.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.5%, on track for its biggest one-day drop in a month, pushing it into losses for the week.

Technology stocks led losses following a sell-off in U.S. peers overnight, while the China-sensitive basic materials sector lost 1.9%

Investors will be on the lookout for euro zone manufacturing and service PMIs due at 0800 GMT. After last month's rise, the numbers are expected to cross above the 50 point mark which separates contraction and growth, as businesses reopened after closures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

This comes after data on Thursday showed euro zone consumer confidence fell in July.

British Gas owner Centrica surged 30% to top the STOXX 600, despite posting lower first-half earnings as it announced plans to sell its North American business Direct Energy to NRG Energy for $3.63 billion.

Norwegian energy company Equinor ASA rose 0.5% after reporting an 89% drop in operating profit, while analysts had expected a loss.

The world's biggest lighting maker, Signify NV jumped 4.5% after a 62% jump in second-quarter net profit, and on plans to pay down 350 milllion euros ($406 million) in debt this year. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRICA PLC 22.40% 48.9427 Delayed Quote.-54.79%
EQUINOR ASA 0.80% 139.2 Delayed Quote.-21.28%
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA -1.30% 152 Delayed Quote.-31.71%
NRG ENERGY, INC -1.07% 33.23 Delayed Quote.-16.40%
SIGNIFY N.V. 4.72% 26.95 Delayed Quote.-7.97%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -1.96% 366.34 Delayed Quote.-10.20%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -1.96% 803.09 Delayed Quote.-8.79%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 48 671 M - -
Net income 2020 -568 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 331 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -84,8x
Yield 2020 3,86%
Capitalization 48 836 M 49 017 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 21 412
Free-Float 30,0%
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-21.28%49 017
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-6.38%1 758 875
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-46.62%123 333
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-28.39%114 199
TOTAL SE-33.88%99 461
GAZPROM-27.61%61 916
