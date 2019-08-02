Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Equinor ASA    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/02 08:41:59 am
155.35 NOK   -1.11%
08:29aExxon Mobil profit sinks on weakness in natural gas, chemicals, refining
RE
02:48aLower Crude, Gas Prices Hurt Shell -- WSJ
DJ
12:18aEQUINOR : ups natgas sales by 1.2 bcm
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exxon Mobil profit sinks on weakness in natural gas, chemicals, refining

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 08:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logos of ExxonMobil are seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp reported a 21% drop in quarterly profit on Friday, hit by weaker natural gas prices, lower refining profits and a loss in its U.S. chemicals business.

The largest U.S. oil producer's net income fell to $3.13 billion, or 73 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $3.95 billion, or 92 cents per share, last year.

Analysts had expected Exxon to report earnings of 66 cents per share, according to data from Refinitiv. Analysts sharply lowered their expectations after the company disclosed weaker results last month, and had expected Exxon to earn 97 cents a share early in July.

Exxon's oil equivalent production rose 7% to 3.9 million barrels per day, boosted by output in the top U.S. shale field. Exxon's Permian Basin production was up 90% from the previous year, the company said.

Exxon’s weaker results mirrored those at rivals Royal Dutch Shell, Equinor and Total. Shell posted its smallest profit in 30 months on weaker margins in chemicals, a loss in refining and tumbling natural gas prices. Total also cited weaker natural gas and refining operations for earnings that fell 19% from a year ago, while Equinor’s profit fell 27% on weaker oil and gas prices.

Exxon boosted its estimated recoverable reserves in its offshore Guyana project to more than 6 billion barrels of oil equivalent, from 5.5 billion barrels.

Exxon shares rose 1% in premarket trading to $73.25.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller, Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr, Nick Zieminski and Bernadette Baum)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA -1.02% 155.5 Delayed Quote.-14.50%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -2.56% 72.46 Delayed Quote.9.05%
TOTAL -2.94% 45.18 Real-time Quote.0.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQUINOR ASA
08:29aExxon Mobil profit sinks on weakness in natural gas, chemicals, refining
RE
02:48aLower Crude, Gas Prices Hurt Shell -- WSJ
DJ
12:18aEQUINOR : ups natgas sales by 1.2 bcm
AQ
12:18aEQUINOR : Drilling at Azerbaijan's Karabakh field to start by year-end
AQ
08/01LNG prices push Shell profit to 30-month low, shares slump
RE
08/01Shell Profit Drops on Lower Oil Prices, Despite Production Boost -- Update
DJ
08/01EQUINOR : Notifiable trading – Equinor ASA
AQ
08/01Shell Profit Drops on Lower Oil Prices Despite Rising Production -- 2nd Updat..
DJ
07/31Record output helps Austrian energy firm OMV top forecasts
RE
07/31Lundin Petroleum second-quarter core profit beats forecast
RE
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 69 240 M
EBIT 2019 15 398 M
Net income 2019 5 841 M
Debt 2019 15 694 M
Yield 2019 0,66%
P/E ratio 2019 91,5x
P/E ratio 2020 77,3x
EV / Sales2019 7,78x
EV / Sales2020 6,89x
Capitalization 523 B
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 23,74  NOK
Last Close Price 157,10  NOK
Spread / Highest target -80,1%
Spread / Average Target -84,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -88,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-14.50%58 992
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL5.55%240 129
PETROCHINA COMPANY-10.40%162 866
TOTAL0.80%133 984
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS14.99%92 723
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)64.55%81 051
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group