Fire Reported on Oil Tanker at Equinor's Sture Terminal in Norway

By Dominic Chopping



Equinor ASA (EQNR.OS) said Friday that a tanker moored at its Sture oil-and-gas terminal northwest of Bergen, Norway, has reported a fire in its engine room.

All 23 people aboard the ship have been accounted for and personnel who do not have emergency tasks have been evacuated from the terminal as a precautionary measure, it said.

At 0700 GMT on Friday, Equinor's emergency response centre received reports of the fire on the Dubai Harmony tanker. The public emergency rescue service and authorities were notified and Equinor's emergency response organization is assisting on site, the company said.

