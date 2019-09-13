Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Equinor ASA    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fire Reported on Oil Tanker at Equinor's Sture Terminal in Norway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 08:39am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

Equinor ASA (EQNR.OS) said Friday that a tanker moored at its Sture oil-and-gas terminal northwest of Bergen, Norway, has reported a fire in its engine room.

All 23 people aboard the ship have been accounted for and personnel who do not have emergency tasks have been evacuated from the terminal as a precautionary measure, it said.

At 0700 GMT on Friday, Equinor's emergency response centre received reports of the fire on the Dubai Harmony tanker. The public emergency rescue service and authorities were notified and Equinor's emergency response organization is assisting on site, the company said.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA 1.52% 173.75 Delayed Quote.-6.94%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.03% 60.37 Delayed Quote.15.70%
WTI 0.40% 55.17 Delayed Quote.28.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQUINOR ASA
08:47aEQUINOR : Sture terminal situation normalised
PU
08:39aFire Reported on Oil Tanker at Equinor's Sture Terminal in Norway
DJ
08:03aEQUINOR : Norwegian oil terminal evacuated after blaze on tanker
AQ
08:02aEQUINOR : Fire on board tanker at the Sture terminal
PU
04:47aEUROPE : European stocks head for fourth week of gains post - ECB
RE
09/12EQUINOR ASA : - Update on status in the Bahamas 11 September
AQ
09/12EQUINOR : Oil spill clean-up at Equinor's Bahamas terminal underway after Dorian..
RE
09/12Equinor Dispels One Suspected Oil Spill Off Bahamas, Investigating Further Su..
DJ
09/12EQUINOR : Oil spill recovery in progress in the Bahamas
PU
09/11EQUINOR : Share buy-back
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 377 M
EBIT 2019 15 236 M
Net income 2019 5 747 M
Debt 2019 15 558 M
Yield 2019 5,43%
P/E ratio 2019 11,3x
P/E ratio 2020 9,81x
EV / Sales2019 1,12x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
Capitalization 63 408 M
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 22,80  $
Last Close Price 19,06  $
Spread / Highest target 57,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-6.94%63 418
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-0.33%224 336
PETROCHINA COMPANY-12.90%154 938
TOTAL0.87%133 696
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS19.31%92 002
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)60.44%79 409
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group