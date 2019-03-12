Top Oil Executives Call for Change

By WSJ City

Some of the world's top oil execs plan a call to action at a premier industry conference, arguing that companies need to actively address climate change and technology concerns that are scaring investors away.

KEY FACTS

--- The annual CERAWeek takes place this week in Houston.

--- It's usually dominated by a full-throated defence of fossil fuels.

--- But the industry has been chastened and divided by rising climate activism, new tech and investor unrest.

--- Equinor CEO Eldar Saetre is set to say the industry faces a "crisis of confidence."

--- BP CEO Bob Dudley will call for the industry to do more to respond to demands for climate action.

Why This Matters

Many oil-and-gas companies have been battered by investors in recent years because of volatile swings in prices. Energy stocks made up less than 6% of the S&P 500 at the end of last year, compared with about 15% a decade ago. Meanwhile aggressive government proposals to deal with climate change, such as the Green New Deal floated by liberal Democrats in the US, threaten to upend the energy business.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&;mod=djemwsjcity