Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Equinor ASA    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Top Oil Executives Call for Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 02:35am EDT

By WSJ City

Some of the world's top oil execs plan a call to action at a premier industry conference, arguing that companies need to actively address climate change and technology concerns that are scaring investors away.

KEY FACTS

--- The annual CERAWeek takes place this week in Houston.

--- It's usually dominated by a full-throated defence of fossil fuels.

--- But the industry has been chastened and divided by rising climate activism, new tech and investor unrest.

--- Equinor CEO Eldar Saetre is set to say the industry faces a "crisis of confidence."

--- BP CEO Bob Dudley will call for the industry to do more to respond to demands for climate action.

Why This Matters

Many oil-and-gas companies have been battered by investors in recent years because of volatile swings in prices. Energy stocks made up less than 6% of the S&P 500 at the end of last year, compared with about 15% a decade ago. Meanwhile aggressive government proposals to deal with climate change, such as the Green New Deal floated by liberal Democrats in the US, threaten to upend the energy business.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&;mod=djemwsjcity

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.79% 25650.88 Delayed Quote.9.96%
EQUINOR ASA -0.37% 188.7 Delayed Quote.2.69%
NASDAQ 100 2.11% 7164.020438 Delayed Quote.10.83%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.02% 7558.063655 Delayed Quote.11.65%
S&P 500 1.47% 2783.3 Delayed Quote.11.03%
WTI -0.09% 56.88 Delayed Quote.23.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQUINOR ASA
02:35aTop Oil Executives Call for Change
DJ
12:16aEQUINOR : to hold public hearings as part of project for exploration of block in..
AQ
03/11Top Oil Executives Call for Change as Climate, Technology Concerns Threaten I..
DJ
03/11Correction to CERAWeek Climate Strategy Market Talk
DJ
03/11Climate Strategy to Differentiate Oil Companies in Market -- CERAWeek
DJ
03/11EQUINOR : Rystad Energy - Norway excludes E&P companies from the Oil Fund
AQ
03/09EQUINOR : Norway fund to sell off some oil holdings
AQ
03/09EQUINOR : Norway Fund to Sell Off Some Oil Holdings
DJ
03/08Norway fund to sell exploration, production firms, keep integrated energy sto..
RE
03/08EQUINOR : Norway's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Moves Toward Divesting From Oil, Gas St..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 74 967 M
EBIT 2019 16 835 M
Net income 2019 6 386 M
Debt 2019 10 644 M
Yield 2019 4,67%
P/E ratio 2019 11,68
P/E ratio 2020 9,88
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capitalization 72 116 M
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 26,5 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA2.69%72 043
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL6.28%247 893
PETROCHINA COMPANY6.24%198 079
TOTAL9.92%148 811
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS17.28%94 555
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%64 297
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.