EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Total moves into offshore wind with joint bid for Dunkirk project

02/18/2019 | 08:34am EST
PARIS (Reuters) - French energy major Total is partnering with Denmark's Orsted and renewable energy producer Elicio to submit a joint bid for the 600 megawatt capacity Dunkirk offshore wind project in France, the company said on Monday.

The bid is the oil and gas major's first serious foray into offshore wind in decades as it expands its presence in the renewable energy value chain.

Until recently, Total's major investments in renewables have been chiefly in the solar segment, with its $1.3 billion (£1.01 billion) acquisition of SunPower and purchase of a 23 percent stake in solar and wind energy producer Total Eren.

Meanwhile European peers such as Equinor and Shell have been increasing investments in offshore wind developments.

Total's executives have said the company was keenly watching the wind segment and would invest if a suitable business case emerged.

"Total's participation in this offshore wind bid is in line with our strategy to develop our low-carbon electricity business in Europe," Philippe Sauquet, president of gas, renewables and power at Total, said in a statement.

The company plans to invest $1.5-$2 billion annually in low-carbon electricity with a target of around 10 GW of installed capacity by 2022.

Orsted manages more than a quarter of the world's installed wind capacity, while Elicio is particularly active in wind power in France and Belgium.

A number of international firms are vying for the Dunkirk tender.

"We think that offshore wind offers the materiality and returns that the majors are looking for and have expected Total to follow its major peers in the offshore wind sector," said Valentina Kretzschmar, Wood Mackenzie's director of corporate analysis.

Kretzschmar said Total's partnership with experienced offshore wind players such as Orsted and Elicio will help it rise along the learning curve with the new technology, while its partners will benefit from its financial strength and project execution expertise.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Jan Harvey)

By Bate Felix
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA 0.00% 200.2 Delayed Quote.9.01%
ORSTED 0.63% 477.3 Delayed Quote.8.86%
SUNPOWER CORPORATION -5.88% 5.92 Delayed Quote.19.11%
TOTAL -0.35% 49.52 Real-time Quote.7.61%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 75 257 M
EBIT 2019 16 938 M
Net income 2019 6 442 M
Debt 2019 10 680 M
Yield 2019 4,35%
P/E ratio 2019 12,38
P/E ratio 2020 10,59
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
Capitalization 77 327 M
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 26,6 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA9.01%77 327
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL7.72%255 956
PETROCHINA COMPANY3.33%191 637
TOTAL7.61%148 340
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS18.56%103 110
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%64 547
