Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Equinox Gold Corp    EQX   CA29446Y3041

EQUINOX GOLD CORP (EQX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Equinox Gold Completes Sale of its Koricancha Mill

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 01:01pm CEST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: EQX, OTC: EQXFF) (“Equinox Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the sale of its interest in the Koricancha Mill in Peru to Inca One Gold Corp. (TSX-V: IO) (“Inca One”) as previously announced on July 17, 2018.   

On Behalf of the Board of Equinox Gold Corp.

“Christian Milau”

CEO & Director

Equinox Gold Contacts

Christian Milau, CEO
Rhylin Bailie, Vice President Investor Relations
Tel: +1 604-558-0560
Email: ir@equinoxgold.com

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold is a Canadian mining company with a multi-million-ounce gold resource base and near-term and growing gold production from two past-producing mines in Brazil and California. Construction is well advanced at the Company’s Aurizona Gold Mine in Brazil with the objective of pouring gold by year-end 2018, and the Company is advancing its Castle Mountain Gold Mine in California with the objective of commissioning Phase 1 operations by the end of 2019. Further information about Equinox Gold’s current portfolio of assets and long-term growth strategy is available at www.equinoxgold.com or by email at ir@equinoxgold.com.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This document contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively “forward-looking statements”). The use of the words “will”, “objective” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators, and assumptions made with regard to the Company’s ability to complete construction at Aurizona on budget or at all, and the timing to achieve production; the Company’s ability to commission Phase 1 operations at Castle Mountain and recommence production; and the Company’s ability to achieve its expected growth and production potential. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligations to publicly update and/or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EQUINOX GOLD CORP
01:01pEquinox Gold Completes Sale of its Koricancha Mill
GL
08/14EQUINOX GOLD : Announces Termination of Earn-in JV Agreement on Brazil Greenfiel..
AQ
08/13Equinox Gold Announces Termination of Earn-in JV Agreement on Brazil Greenfie..
GL
08/08SANDSTORM GOLD : Royalties Announces 2018 Second Quarter Results
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 25,5 M
EBIT 2018 -18,0 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 90,1 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 21,9x
EV / Sales 2019 2,90x
Capitalization 470 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,13  CAD
Spread / Average Target 101%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Milau Chief Executive Officer & Director
Greg D. Smith President & Director
Ross J. Beaty Chairman
David Charles Laing Chief Operating Officer
Peter J. Hardie Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOX GOLD CORP360
FRANCO NEVADA CORP-12.92%12 461
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.-28.54%10 265
GOLDCORP INC.-12.41%9 346
RANDGOLD RESOURCES-32.28%6 062
EVOLUTION MINING LTD6.04%3 500
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.