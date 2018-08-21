Equinox Gold Completes Sale of its Koricancha Mill

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: EQX, OTC: EQXFF) (“Equinox Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the sale of its interest in the Koricancha Mill in Peru to Inca One Gold Corp. (TSX-V: IO) (“Inca One”) as previously announced on July 17, 2018.



About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold is a Canadian mining company with a multi-million-ounce gold resource base and near-term and growing gold production from two past-producing mines in Brazil and California. Construction is well advanced at the Company’s Aurizona Gold Mine in Brazil with the objective of pouring gold by year-end 2018, and the Company is advancing its Castle Mountain Gold Mine in California with the objective of commissioning Phase 1 operations by the end of 2019. Further information about Equinox Gold’s current portfolio of assets and long-term growth strategy is available at www.equinoxgold.com or by email at ir@equinoxgold.com.

