Equita S p A : IVS Group's Euro 300 million bond placed by Equita to investors debuts on the market

Milan, 7th October 2019

Today, the "IVS Group S.A. senior unsecured notes due 2026" bond issued by IVS Group - a group listed on the STAR Segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, leader in Italy and second player in Europe in the business of automatic and semi- automatic vending machines - debuts on Borsa Italiana's regulated bond market. At the same time, today Equita starts its specialist activities on IVS Group's bonds on the secondary market.

The public offering of IVS Group's senior unsecured notes closed in advance on 30 September 2019, experiencing strong market demand from both institutional and retail investors and reaching the maximum offer amount of Euro 300 million after only six hours. The transaction was led by Equita - the Italian independent investment bank - which acted as placement agent and intermediary authorized to offer and display the notes for sale on the MOT platform during the

offering.

Marco Clerici, Co-Head of Investment Banking and Head of Global Financing of Equita, commented: "We are proud of having successfully placed the IVS Group bond in less than six hours, attracting strong interest from the investment community and raising Euro 300 million. This transaction is clear evidence of the renewed interest of institutional and retail investors in quality corporate unrated bonds and further demonstrates the ability of Equita's teams, from Debt Capital Markets to Fixed Income, to develop synergies and positively contribute to the improvement of capital markets activities and value creation for clients".

