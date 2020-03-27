Equita S p A : Publication of the Notice of Call and Meeting documentation

PUBLICATION OF THE NOTICE OF CALL FOR THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AND MEETINGS' DOCUMENTATION

Milan, 27 March 2020

Equita Group S.p.A. (the "Company") informs that today the notice of call for the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, convened at the Company's registered office in Milan, via Filippo Turati no. 9, in single call, on 7 May 2020, at 11:00, has been published on the Company's website www.equita.eu(Corporate Governance section, Shareholders' Meeting area) and on the authorised storage system eMarket Storage www.emarketstorage.com. The abstract of the notice of call will be published, pursuant to applicable law, on the newspaper Il Giornale on 28 March 2020.

Following the provisions included in the Decree-Law no. 18 published on 17 March 2020 and pursuant to Article 135- undeceis of the Legislative Decree No. 58/98, the Company informs that shareholders are allowed to participate to the Meeting through the appointed representative only. This decision has been taken to minimise risks related to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. For further information about shareholders' participation, please refer to the notice of call available to the public.

The Company also informs that the documentation on items No. 5 and 6 on the agenda for the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting has been made available to the public at the Company's registered office in Milan, Via Filippo Turati no. 9, on the Company's website www.equita.eu(Corporate Governance section, Shareholders' Meeting area) and on the authorised storage system eMarket Storage www.emarketstorage.com.

