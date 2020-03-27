Equita S p A : Publication of the Notice of Call and Meeting documentation

Log in
03/27/2020 | 06:03pm EDT

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

PUBLICATION OF THE NOTICE OF CALL FOR THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AND MEETINGS' DOCUMENTATION

Milan, 27 March 2020

Equita Group S.p.A. (the "Company") informs that today the notice of call for the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, convened at the Company's registered office in Milan, via Filippo Turati no. 9, in single call, on 7 May 2020, at 11:00, has been published on the Company's website www.equita.eu(Corporate Governance section, Shareholders' Meeting area) and on the authorised storage system eMarket Storage www.emarketstorage.com. The abstract of the notice of call will be published, pursuant to applicable law, on the newspaper Il Giornale on 28 March 2020.

Following the provisions included in the Decree-Law no. 18 published on 17 March 2020 and pursuant to Article 135- undeceis of the Legislative Decree No. 58/98, the Company informs that shareholders are allowed to participate to the Meeting through the appointed representative only. This decision has been taken to minimise risks related to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. For further information about shareholders' participation, please refer to the notice of call available to the public.

The Company also informs that the documentation on items No. 5 and 6 on the agenda for the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting has been made available to the public at the Company's registered office in Milan, Via Filippo Turati no. 9, on the Company's website www.equita.eu(Corporate Governance section, Shareholders' Meeting area) and on the authorised storage system eMarket Storage www.emarketstorage.com.

* * *

Equita Group

Close to Media

Investor Relations - Andrea Graziotto

Ufficio Stampa - Adriana Liguori

ir@equita.eu

adriana.liguori@closetomedia.it

Equita, the leading Italian independent investment bank, has been offering its expertise and insight on financial markets to professional investors, corporates and institutions for more than 45 years. The holding Equita Group, listed on the "STAR" segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, counts its managers and professionals among shareholders (with approximately 54% of the share capital) and this ensures a strong alignment of interests with investors. With its global markets activities, today Equita is the leading independent broker in Italy that offers to its institutional clients brokerage services on equities, fixed income, derivatives and ETFs. Moreover, thanks to the continuous engagement of the award winning research team - acknowledged for its top quality research - the trading floor supports investors' decisions with valuable analyses and investment ideas on Italian and European financial markets. Equita also leverages on a unique investment banking platform that combines independent strategic advice with unparalleled access to capital markets. The wide offering proposed includes advisory services in M&A, other extraordinary financial transactions, along with equity and fixed income capital raising solutions. Our aim is to best serve all clients, from large industrial groups to small and medium enterprises, from financial institutions to the public sector. Lastly, Equita Capital SGR offers to institutional investors and banking groups its asset management competences and its deep understanding of financial markets, especially in mid and small caps. The strong focus on alternative assets like private debt and the asset management strategies based on distinctive areas of expertise of the Group make Equita Capital SGR the best partner for both investors looking for interesting returns and banking groups that would like to co-develop new products for their retail networks.

EQUITA GROUP S.P.A.| VIA TURATI, 9 - 20121 MILANO | TEL. +39 02 6204.1 | IR@EQUITA.EU | WWW.EQUITA.EU

1

Disclaimer

Equita Group S.p.A. published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 22:02:02 UTC
