Equita S p A : STAR Conference 2020 (Risultati Q1'20)

May 26-27, 2020 VIRTUAL STAR CONFERENCE INVESTOR PRESENTATION - FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS Index UPDATE ON RECENT DEVELOPMENTS EQUITA TODAY (CURRENT TRADING Q1'20) CLOSING REMARKS APPENDIX (DETAILS ON Q1'20 AND OTHER ADDITIONAL INFORMATION) SNAPSHOT ON Q1'20 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS VERY POSITIVE FIRST QUARTER 2020 IN TERMS OF NET REVENUES FOR CLIENT-RELATED BUSINESSES BUT OVERALL RESULT IMPACTED BY FINANCIAL MARKETS DOWNTURN. PROFITABILITY ALMOST IN LINE WITH 2019. KEY CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS €12.9m €1.9m 22% 14% €0.9bn (+2% vs Q1'19) (-7% vs Q1'19) (as of 31 March 2020) (as of 31 March 2020) (+1% vs Q1'19/-16% vs FY'19) Net Net Total Return on Assets under Revenues Profit Capital Ratio Tangible Equity(1) Management DIVISIONAL PERFORMANCE €0.19 (-14% vs FY'18) (2) Mid-point of the Dividend guidance per Share Revenues Breakdown FY'19 15% FY'19 54% 31% Global Markets Investment Banking Alt. Asset Management Q1'20 vs Q1'19 (growth %) Global 9,1 (0%) Markets 9,1 Investment +93% 4,0 Banking 2,1 Alt. Asset (0,1) n.m. Management 1,4 Q1'20 c. €1.2m negative market impact on Q1'19 fair-value of AM investments in Q1'20 Client-related Net Revenues €10.4m (vs €7.7m) €4.0m (vs €2.1m) €1.0m (vs €1.1m) €15.4m (vs €10.8m) Portfolio Net Revenues -€1.3m (vs €1.5m) n.a. -€1.2m (vs €0.3m) -€2.5m (vs €1.8m) (1) Calculated excluding Net Profit from Tangible Equity. (2) Dividend per share approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on May 7, 2020. FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 3 KEY MESSAGES FROM Q1'20 FINANCIAL RESULTS POSITIVE QUARTER WITH STRONG GROWTH IN CLIENT-RELATED BUSINESS, OFFSET BY IMPACTS OF MARKET TURMOILS ON DIRECT INVESTMENTS Business continuity guaranteed Strong growth in client-related revenues Negative impact on directional business and long-term AAM investments Profitability substantially in line with Q1 2019 Strong liquidity and solid capital structure …during the Covid-19 pandemic …confirming the importance of business diversification …due to the plunge of financial markets following Covid-19 pandemic …thanks to a disciplined and flexible cost structure …supporting operations and business initiatives, as well as returns for investors Operations keep going smoothly thanks to IT investments made during the last few years which guaranteed business continuity and top-qualityservice to clients, as well as health and safety of Equita professionals Double digit growth in client-related revenues (Q1'20 vs Q1'19) Sales & Trading (+24%) Alt. Asset Management (-3%) Investment Banking (+93%) (management fees) Client-Driven & Market Making (+66%) Sharp correction of financial markets impacting directional trading as well as direct investments (mark-to-market valuation) Impacts on Directional trading (-€1.3mvs €1.5m in Q1'19) and direct long term investments related to AAM activities like the Blueglen alternative-credit fund (-€1.2mimpact in Q1'20) €1.9m Net Profits (-7% vs Q1'19) thanks to broadly stable general costs and despite the impacts of on direct investments Compensation/Revenues ratio at 46% Cost / Income ratio at 79% Strong liquidity and capital structure, with the strategic option to increase cash if needed TCR of 22% in Q1'20, well above capital requirements, and more than €40m of reserves available for potential distribution More than €200m mixed-credit facilities guaranteeing operations FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 4 KEY MESSAGES FROM THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ALL ITEMS ON THE AGENDA PASSED WITH LARGE CONSENSUS, CONFIRMING THE INVESTORS' FRIENDLY PROPOSALS AND THE BEST PRACTICES ADOPTED BY EQUITA ITEMS ON THE AGENDA Approval of 2019 Financial Statements and €0.19 per share dividend distribution Dividend yield > 8% (1) Approval of 2020 Remuneration Policies and 2019 Remuneration Report Approval of 2020-2022 Stock Options Plan for the Senior • 13 managers as beneficiaries Management • TCR, ROTE, TSR as gates (2) • ≈2.5% maximum dilution Appointment of the new Board of Directors and Board of Statutory Auditors (2020-2022) Board of Directors Board of Stat. Auditors Perilli (Chairman) Demartini (Indep.) Fondi (Chairman) Vismara (CEO) Ferrari (Indep.) Acquadro (Standing A.) Biglieri (Non Exe.) Zeme (Indep.) Redaelli (Standing A.) Colonna (Indep.) PURPOSE Remunerate shareholders adequately, with an interesting dividend yield Pursue fair and meritocratic remuneration policy to attract talents and enhance retention Incentivise senior management, further aligning interests to investors Renew Board of Directors with majority of independents (4/7) and fair gender balance (3/7 of the board is represented by women) SUMMARY VOTES 100% FOR 100% FOR 98% FOR 77% Slate #1 (major shareholders) 18% Slate #2 (institutional investors) 3% Slate #3 (institutional investors) 2% Abstained (1) Calculated on the average share price of May 2020; (2) Total Capital Ratio (TCR) > 15% in each year of the 3-year plan (20% weight), Average FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 5 2020-2022 Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE) > 15% (40% weight), Average 2020-2022 Total Shareholders' Return (TSR) > 10% (40% weight) A DIFFICULT ENVIRONMENT WITH STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES AN OVERALL DIFFICULT FRAMEWORK PRESENTING INTERESTING STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FOR EQUITA IN THE COMING YEARS AREA OPPORTUNITY ENABLING FACTORS AND KEY DRIVERS Global Markets Investment Banking Alternative Asset Management Cost Structure External Growth Opportunities Increase brokered volumes and further consolidation of leadership Increase in number of ECM, DCM and M&A and Advisory deals expected from 2021 New initiatives, leveraging on our unique expertise on alternative assets management Potential savings from additional cost-optimisation initiatives, following recent developments Business partnerships and bolt-on acquisitions High market shares (#1 independent broker) Fixed Income desk (significant upside potential with cross- selling and up-selling initiatives) Alternative PIRs and Government initiatives (increase liquidity on markets, especially for Mid-Smallcaps) Government initiatives to support capital markets and SMEs (easier access to capital markets, simpler regulation, tax reliefs,…) Increasing M&A activities in the market (consolidation of several sectors and industries to cope with the crisis) Launch of Alternative PIRs (focus on Mid and Small caps and SMEs, strong need of competences on illiquid investment strategies like private equity and private debt) Introduction of smart working (lower general expenses like electricity and rental spaces, increased productivity,…) Broad acceptance of virtual meetings (lower marketing expenses for roadshows, conferences,…) Strong reputation among professionals who appreciate Equita's entrepreneurial DNA Increasing appeal of the Equita brand (perceived as trusted partner to co-developproducts and set-uppartnerships) FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 6 Index UPDATE ON RECENT DEVELOPMENTS EQUITA TODAY (CURRENT TRADING Q1'20) CLOSING REMARKS APPENDIX (DETAILS ON Q1'20 AND OTHER ADDITIONAL INFORMATION) CLEAR GROUP STRUCTURE AND STRONG MANAGEMENT COMMITMENT GROUP STRUCTURE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENTS EQUITA GROUP 100% 100% EQUITA EQUITA CAPITAL SIM SGR Global Markets Alternative Asset Investment Banking Management Research Team Fully separated governance to avoid conflicts of interest and maximize business potential AGM 73% 27%Voting rights 37% 54% 9% Share Capital Management Treasury Shares Free Float Partnership "opened" to the market First Shareholders' Agreement-Bis 28 shareholders with 47% of share capital (≈64%(1) of votes following the kick-inof increased voting rights) Voting and lock-up commitments expiring in July 2022 Other Shareholders' Agreement(2) 71 shareholders with 54% of share capital (≈73%(1) of votes following the kick-inof increased voting rights) Preemption rights on shares disposed by adherents to the agreement Strong management commitment and entrepreneurial spirit (1) Excluding treasury shares. (2) Referred to the Fourth Shareholders' Agreement, entered into force in November 2019 and expiring in November 2022. FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 8 THE LEADING INDEPENDENT BROKERAGE FIRM IN ITALY… COMPLETE AND DIVERSIFIED PRODUCT OFFERING (EQUITIES, BONDS, DERIVATIVES, ETFS) BUILT ON CLIENTS' NEEDS. THE HIGH MARKET SHARES ACHIEVED OVER TIME CONFIRMED EQUITA'S COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE POST MIFID II. CONSTANTLY RANKED AT THE TOP OF INVESTORS' SURVEYS AND #1 AMONG INDEPENDENT BROKERS COMPLETE PRODUCT OFFERING MARKET SHARES (1) CLIENT-RELATEDBUSINESS NON-CLIENTRELATED INSTITUTIONAL RETAIL CLIENT DRIVEN TRADING & DIRECTIONAL SALES HUB SALES MARKET MAKING TRADING SALES TRADING/ SALES TRADING/ MARKET SPECIALIST BROKERAGE RISK DIRECTIONAL ARBITRAGE & (PRIMARY, (PRIMARY, / LIQUIDITY (ON BEHALF VOLATILITY EXECUTION EXECUTION MAKING TRADING SPECIAL SECONDARY) SECONDARY) PROVIDER OF CLIENTS) SITUATIONS ITALIAN RANKINGS (2) TradingEquity ExecutionSales 2° 1 2 2 2° 2 3 2 2016 2017 2018 2016 2017 2018 1 1 1 1 1 2 2019 2013 2014 2015 2019 2013 2014 2015 Equities Bonds Equity Options Q1'19 8.8% 5.8% 9.9% Q2'19 10.2% 6.0% 7.3% Q3'19 9.4% 6.8% 6.6% Q4'19 8.4% 5.6% 6.2% Q1'20 8.2% 6.3% 6.0% LTM 8.9% 6.3% 6.3% APR'20 Corporate Access (Company & Expert Meetings) 1° 2 3 2 2016 2017 2018 1 1 2 2019 2013 2014 2015 (1) Source: ASSOSIM, market share on third parties brokered volumes; column "Equities" refers to the MTA segment, "Bonds" refers to FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 9 DomesticMOT, EuroMOT and ExtraMOT, "Equity Options" refers to IDEM. (2) Rankings (incl. Small & Mid Caps) based on commissions paid. SUPPORTED BY BEST-IN-CLASS QUALITY RESERCH FOR INVESTORS EQUITA CONFIRMED ITS EXTENSIVE COVERAGE OF LISTED SECURITIES, BOTH EQUITIES AND BONDS. CONSISTENTLY RANKED AT THE TOP OF INTERNATIONAL RANKINGS THANKS TO THE BREADTH AND QUALITY OF ITS RESEARCH EQUITA COVERAGE ITALIAN RANKINGS (2) ITALIAN ABROAD # of companies covered Market size covered (1) The Equita Research Team covers approx. 96% of the Italian market capitalization 21% 117 117 120 129 120 44% 108 107 112 35% LARGE CAP MID CAP SMALL CAP 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1'20 Coverage of + Equities and 40 foreign Bonds stocks covered (as of March 31, 2020) Small cap (market cap < €0.5bn), Mid Cap (market cap > €0.5bn and < €2.5bn), Large Cap (market cap > €2.5). (2) Rankings (incl. Small & Mid Caps) based on commissions paid. (3) Distribution of votes received by the Equita Research Team on the «Italy: Country Research (incl. Small & Mid Caps)» ranking Italian 2° Research Team 2019 111211 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Country 3° Research 2019 112222 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Votes received in 2019 by the Equita Research Team (3) 92% of votes in the 4-5 90 range (Excellent) 7 29 3 1 1 2 3 4 5 (Average) (Excellent) FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 10 LEADER AMONG INDEPENDENTS IN INVESTMENT BANKING IN ITALY THE LEADING INDEPENDENT PLAYER ON CAPITAL MARKETS IN ITALY AND CONSTANTLY RANKED AMONG TOP M&A ADVISORS BY NUMBER OF DEALS. SIGNIFICANT BENEFITS AND SYNERGIES FROM COVERING THE WHOLE SPECTRUM OF IB SERVICES. UNIQUE AND COMPLETE PRODUCT OFFERING KEY TRANSACTIONS (2019) ITALIAN RANKINGS (2019) Equity Capital Markets M&A Advisory & Corporate Broking Financial Institutions Debt Advisory Debt Capital Markets Financial Sponsors Small Caps Utilities / Infrastructures 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 3 5 7 10 11 13 16 17 20 22 23 29 33 IPO (€ 20 mln) JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATOR AND BOOKRUNNER JUNE 2019 Senior Unsecured Bond 3.0% 2019-2026 (€ 300 mln) PLACEMENT AGENT AND SOLE BOOKRUNNER OCTOBER 2019 ACQUISITION FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CEDACRI IN THE ACQUISITION OF OASI FEBRUARY 2019 INTEGRATION FINANCIAL ADVISOR IN THE CONTEXT OF THE INTEGRATION OF INWIT AND VODAFONE 22,000 TELECOM TOWERS IN ITALY INTO A SINGLE ENTITY IPO (€ 81 mln) JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATOR AND JOINT BOOKRUNNER OCTOBER 2019 BOND 3.125% 2019-2025 ISSUE ON MOT (€ 200 mln) PLACEMENT AGENT AND SOLE BROKER NOVEMBER 2019 MERGER FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO THE GIMA TT BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN THE CONTEXT OF THE MERGER WITH IMA JUNE 2019 Project Italy Private Placement (€ 600 mln) FINANCIAL ADVISOR AND CO-LEAD MANAGER # IPO / Listing (1) # dealS 1. Banca IMI 3 2. Bank of America - ML 2 ECM 3. 2 4. Intermonte 2 5. Banca Akros 1 6. BPER 1 7. Credit Suisse 1 8. EnVent 1 9. Fidentiis 1 10. GS 1 # HY and NR Bonds (2) # dealS 1. GS 5 2. BNP Paribas 5 DCM 3. Banca IMI 4 4. UniCredit Group 3 5. Credit Agricole 3 6. JP Morgan 2 +1 7. 2 Financial 8. UBI Banca 2 Deal 9. Citigroup 2 10. Mediobanca 1 # M&A deals (3) €bn volumes #16 by 1. Mediobanca 17 2. KPMG 12 number 3. GS 11 of deals M&A 4. Banca IMI 9 (10) 5. Bank of America - ML 8 6. UBS 8 7. 7 8. PwC 6 9. Rothschild & Co 5 New product team New sector team JULY 2019 NOVEMBER 2019 10. JP Morgan 5 (1) Rankings made considering # of IPOs and listings in the Italian market (Global Coordinator, Sponsor, Advisor to Issuer or Selling shareholders, NOMAD), excluding deals <€10m and market cap <€10m (in case of listing). Source: Equita analysis on Borsa Italiana and Dealogic data. (2) FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 11 Rankings considering High Yiled and Not Rated bond issues. Source: Bondradar. (3) Rankings made on Mergermarekts figures. A COMPLETELY ''DIFFERENT'' ASSET MANAGER… EQUITA CAPITAL SGR, THE MANAGEMENT COMPANY OF EQUITA, LEVERAGES ON THE GROUP'S DIFFERENT AREAS OF EXPERTISE AND COMBINES SEVERAL DISTINCTIVE FEATURES THAT MAKE IT UNIQUE IN THE ITALIAN COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE KEY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN EQUITA CAPITAL SGR AND COMPETITORS Fully Multi-asset Co-investing Opened to independent manager approach partnerships GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES IN THE COMING FUTURE Launch of new products Performance Other asset classes and investment structures fees generation and strategies Fundraising of EPD II started in October 2019 (€200m target) and currently underway ELTIF structure (tax-advantaged) to be implemented in new products Launch of new products in partnership Material potential upside from Assessment of new opportunities performance fees generated from to capitalize on team competences current and future products and expand product offering (private equity, real estate, venture €3.7m Performance Fees capital, etc) and investment in FY'19 strategies FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 12 …WITH A CLEAR AND DIVERSIFIED GROWTH STRATEGY A CLEAR STRATEGY, FOCUSSED ON DIFFERENT PRODUCTS AND SERVICES OFFERED TO BOTH FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS AND PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS. NOT INTERESTED IN TRADITIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT PARTNERSHIPS TO CO-DEVELOP PRODUCTS WITH BANKS, FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS AND PRIVATE BANKING NETWORKS Discretionary accounts Flexible funds Other funds ≈€190m 3 discretionary equity portfolios managed on behalf of Credem (≈€250m pre-Covid) since 2003 ≈€530m 2 flexible funds managed on behalf of Euromobiliare Asset (≈€630m pre-Covid) Management SGR ALTERNATIVE ASSETS DEVELOPED BOTH IN-HOUSE AND WITH PARTNERS Private Debt Alternative Credit (Blueglen) €100m ≈€30m (≈€40m pre-Covid) Among the leading teams in Italy, with 1 private debt fund fully invested and 1 fundraising underway (€200m target) 1 alternative credit fund distributed ("G10 Blueglen Equita Total Return Credit UCITS Fund") + framework agreement with Blueglen to distribute other alternative products FAMILY OFFICE Potential new business to be considered at some point in the future (organic growth or M&A): highly synergistic with the Investment Banking and Alternative Asset Management divisions TRADITIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT WEALTH MANAGEMENT Requires large-scale business Requires private banking networks Requires private banking networks for distribution FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 13 SEVERAL INITIATIVES TO STRENGTHEN THE BRAND AND SUSTAINABILITY EQUITA HAS ALWAYS BEEN A STRONG «NAME» IN ITALY BUT IN RECENT YEARS IT HAS SIGNIFICANTLY STRENGTHENED ITS BRAND, ALSO THANKS TO ITS ESG INITIATIVES LIST OF MOST RECENT EQUITA INITIATIVES, ALL AIMED AT SUPPORTING BUSINESS GROWTH Partnership with Bocconi University on Capital Markets Encourage the debate on structural elements, development factors and possible solutions for the growth of capital markets for Italian companies Partnership with Cattolica University on ESG & Sustainability Research on relevant ESG factors for Italian SMEs to support investors to better evaluate those companies from an ESG perspective New Advertising Listing on the Campaign To improve AIM and brand MTA - STAR awareness Increased visibility in Italy and abroad Ad-hoc Commitment to high ESG initiatives standards in corporate governance, Welfare plan for employees transparency and ESG factors embedded in the communication remuneration policy Partnership with Corporate Accademia di Brera to promote Identity Culture and Art New corporate website (Equita.eu) and improved Reward young talented presence on social networks students, research and Pro-active management didactics in artistic of contents on the web disciplines Ongoing education for all professionals New policies to protect environment Strong Brand and ESG/sustainable approach improve positioning for future growth FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 14 THE INFLUENTIAL ROLE OF EQUITA ON FINANCIAL MARKETS EQUITA IS AN OPINION MAKER ON CAPITAL MARKETS AND HAS POSITIONED ITSELF AS THE LEADING EXPERT OF FINANCIAL MARKETS IN ITALY EQUITA ROLES AND INITIATIVES THAT PROMOTE THE DEVELOPMENT OF FINANCIAL MARKETS Pro-market regulatory contributions Equita has actively contributed to several initiatives aimed at improving financial markets and ease access and liquidity of SMEs to capital markets (PIR funds, listing tax breaks,…) Standing roles of some Equita representatives Some representatives of Equita are currently covering important offices to promote the development of financial markets (Assosim, Borsa Italiana, Consob) 1) Long-Standing Partnership with Bocconi University Long-standing relationship with Bocconi to encourage the debate on Italian capital markets. Six position papers published and dedicated research lab Opinion maker on relevant financial topics Several contributions on national and international media to raise awareness on key financial topics (MiFID II, promotion of capital markets, …) THE EXPERTS OF FINANCIAL MARKETS Strong brand, feeding new business opportunities High reputation, reinforcing the Equita's appeal as strategic partner 1) Mr. Perilli is member of the Board of Directors of Borsa Italiana. Mr Vismara is member of the ASSOSIM executive committee and member of FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 15 the stakeholder group of Consob. PROFIT & LOSS AND BALANCE SHEET STILL PROFITABLE QUARTER, DESPITE THE MARKET IMPACT ON DIRECT INVESTMENTS. SOLID CAPITAL STRUCTURE CONFIRMED SUMMARY PROFIT & LOSS AND BALANCE SHEET Summary P&L Q1 Q1 FY € m 2020 2019 Var. % 2019 Net Revenues 12,9 12,6 2% 58,3 Personnel costs (1) (5,9) (5,8) 2% (27,1) Compensation/Revenues ratio (46%) (46%) (46%) Operating costs (4,3) (4,0) 8% (17,5) Total Costs (10,2) (9,8) 5% (44,7) Cost/Income ratio (79%) (77%) (77%) Profit before taxes 2,7 2,8 (5%) 13,7 Income taxes (0,8) (0,8) (1%) (4,2) Net Profit 1,9 2,0 (7%) 9,5 Margin % 15% 16% 16% Dividend Payout % 91% Summary Balance Sheet Q1 FY € m 2020 2019 Total assets 347,9 288,3 Total liabilities 265,7 208,2 Total shareholders' equity 82,2 80,1 Total equity and liabilities 347,9 288,3 Total Capital Ratio 22% 26% Simple but disciplined cost structure, confirming strong profitability Compensation / Revenues ratio consistently below 50% Discipline on operating costs confirmed Operating leverage in Investment Banking and Alternative Asset Management businesses Profitability almost in line with Q1'19 90% dividend payout in the last 3 years Solid capital structure, investing in capital light initiatives Capital light business Sizeable reserves available for distribution (more than €40m, of which €4m set aside during the last 3 years) (2) Strong ratios, well above minimum requirements (1) Net of compensation to directors and statutory auditors. (2) Net Profits of €1m per year not distributed in 2017, 2018 and 2019, in addition to FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 16 €1m of Adjusted Net Profits coming from non-recurring IPO expenses recorded in 2018 FOCUS ON COST STRUCTURE Q1'20 CONFIRMED THE COST-DISCIPLINED APPROACH OF THE GROUP, WITH DECREASING FIXED COMPENSATION, STABLE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY EXPENSES AND LESS GROWING TRADING FEES COMPARED TO SALES & TRADING REVENUES PERSONNEL COSTS Q1 Q1 Personnel costs at €5.9m (+2%, in line with revenues) € m 2020 2019 Var. % Fixed component at €4.2m (-3% compared to Q1'19), benefiting Personnel costs (1) 5,9 5,8 2% from junior hirings which replaced some senior professionals o/w Fixed component 4,2 4,4 (3%) Increase in Variable component, setting up additional incentives o/w Variable component 1,7 1,4 18% and further strengthening retention FTEs (2) 145 146 (1%) Comps / Revenues 46% 46% 0% Compensation / Revenues ratio at 46%, in line with most recent Fixed Comp / Total Comp 72% 76% (5%) quarters OPERATING COSTS Q1 Q1 € m 2020 2019 Var. % Operating Costs 4,3 4,0 8% o/w Information Technologies (IT) 1,4 1,4 0% o/w Trading Fees 0,9 0,9 9% o/w Non-Recurring - - n.a. o/w Other (D&A, marketing, governance,…) 1,9 1,7 13% Includes additional costs related to the governance of the newly established Equita Capital SGR Operating Costs were €4.3m, up by +8% compared to Q1'19 Stable Information Technology expenses at €1.4m, thanks to a constant cost-disciplinedapproach Trading Fees were up by only 9% in Q1'20 (despite Sales & Trading revenues being up 24%), thanks to some initiatives that optimised the trading execution of orders Increase in Other costs mainly driven by expenses related to Equita Capital SGR, offsetting minor savings in marketing expenses (roadshow, events, …) (1) Net of compensation to directors and statutory auditors. (2) Number of FTEs at year-end. (3) Excluding Retail Hub operating cost, non- FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 17 recurring items and non like-for-like expenses (eg. Equita Capital SGR's costs due to company setup, new governance, advertising campaign, etc.) Index UPDATE ON RECENT DEVELOPMENTS EQUITA TODAY (CURRENT TRADING Q1'20) CLOSING REMARKS APPENDIX (DETAILS ON Q1'20 AND OTHER ADDITIONAL INFORMATION) RESILIENT AND PROFITABLE PERFORMANCE THANKS TO DIVERSIFICATION NET REVENUES (€M) +5% CAGR '09-'19 in Net Revenues over the last 11 years 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Global Markets Investment Banking Alt. Asset Management NET PROFITS (€M) Always profitable, with significant dividend distribution over the last 11 years 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Dividend Payout (%) 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 90% 91% 91% FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 19 STRONG TRACK-RECORD IN THE EXECUTION OF NEW INITIATIVES LEGACY BUSINESS VS NEW INITIATIVES (NET REVENUES FY'09 VS FY'19) €58m €58m 9 New €36m 18 €36m 30 Initiatives 4 7 Global Markets 36 Legacy Legacy 25 32 Investment Banking 28 Alt. Asset Management Business Business 2009 2019 2009 2019 CONTRIBUTION OF FIXED INCOME ON FY'19 RESULTS Retail Hub Market Making Fixed Income sales M&A & Advisory Debt Capital Markets Debt Advisory Private Debt Flexible funds' management …and many others! % Other % Fixed Revenues ≈80% ≈20% Income (Equity, etc) Revenues Equita Private AAM Debt fund I IB DCM & Debt Advisory Market Making GM Fixed Income sales ≈20% Net Revenues related to Fixed Income business in 2019 FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 20 HOW HAS THE BUSINESS CHANGED SINCE IPO? RESILIENT GLOBAL MARKETS THANKS TO M&A AND DIVERSIFICATION (DESPITE MIFID II REGULATION). STRONG GROWTH IN INVESTMENT BANKING, IMPACTED BY TOUGH MARKETS IN 2019 BUT STILL WITH A LOT OF POTENTIAL. ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT CONFIRMED AS SIZEABLE GROWTH ENGINE, WITH FASTER DEVELOPMENT THAN EXPECTED AT IPO. KEY FINANCIAL INDICATOR FY'16 (YESTERDAY) EQUITA ACTUAL FY'19 (TODAY) FY'22 (TOMORROW) MB ESTIMATES UBI ESTIMATES EQUITA EQUITA (@IPO, NOV-2017) (NOV-2019) ACTUAL STRATEGIC PLAN Business Mix 31 16 2 GM IB AAM 28 25 4 GM IB AAM 32 15 5 GM IB AAM M&A 32 18 9 GM IB AAM 30 30 - - 34 34 8- 12 GM IB AAM Net Revenues AuM Net Profits (Margin %) Total Capital Ratio Dividend / Payout €49m €57m €53m €58m €75m €0.4bn €0.5bn n.d. €1.0bn €2.0bn €8.8m €11.1m €8.1m €9.5m ≈20% (18%) (19%) (15%) (16%) Net Revenues 16% Share 17% 17% 26% ≥15% Price €2.9 @IPO n.d. €0.19 (80%) €0.20 (>100%) €0.19 (91%) 90%+ FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 21 RESILIENT PERFORMANCE IN TERMS OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' RETURN MORE RESILIENT STOCK BEHAVIOUR COMPARED TO PEERS AND MAIN ITALIAN INDICES SINCE IPO(1) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS RETURN SINCE THE EQUITA IPO (23 NOVEMBER 2017) IPO 23-Nov-17 (€2.90) €277m Median €121m Market Cap (2) €4.6bn Peer €160m Peer Peers €417m Peer €83m Peer €31m Peer €359m Peer €198m Peer €918m Peer All-shares Italy MIB STAR FTSE Small Caps All-Financials All-Fin. services @31-Dec-19 13% 13% (11%) 36% (43%) (27%) 11% 25% 12% 11% 12% 10% (1%) 2% 23% @14-Feb-20 @23-Mar-20 (pre-Coronavirus) (post-Coronavirus) (13%) 14% 11% (44%) (11%) (30%) 38% 17% (37%) (47%) (25%) (53%) 7% (29%) 42% (5%) 20% (42%) 17% (24%) 19% (23%) 13% (21%) (1%) (33%) 7% (36%) 30% (30%) @22-May-20 (today) (1%) (36%) (12%) (7%) (9%) (40%) 15% 8% (11%) (15%) (14%) (4%) (25%) (32%) (11%) (1) Total Shareholder Return calculated including dividends. (2) Market Cap in Euro (€) currency as of May 22, 2020 FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 22 NEXT STEPS MANY INITIATIVES IN ALL AREAS, SUPPORTING FURTHER FUTURE GROWTH SUMMARY PROFIT & LOSS AND BALANCE SHEET Global Markets & Research Investment Banking Alternative Asset Management M&A & Partnerships P&L Balance Sheet Further coordination of Global Markets area as a whole, with clear strategy and allocation of resources Further diversification of product offering as well as client base, increasing resiliency Cross-sellinginitiatives supporting growth in market shares Discipline on costs / technology. Review of profitability by area and client Strengthening of our market position in the fixed income domain Close gap with larger international independent players Additional focus on advisory (M&A and debt advisory/restructuring) Cross-selling with Asset Management First Closing of Equita Private Debt Fund II by year-end (fundraising underway with €200m hard cap) Other private capital initiatives with specific focus on private equity and exploiting investment structures like ELTIFs Bolt-onM&A on selected opportunities in areas of potential growth Potential high-levelpartnerships contributing synergies to Equita's businesses Compensation / Revenues ratio < 50% Cost-disciplinedapproach keeping general costs stable and looking for potential savings Highly selective approach on hirings (only necessary replacements and/or revenue-generating new hires) Implementation of a new state-of-the-art customer relationship management tool (CRM) FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 23 ROAD TO 2022: TOP PRIORITIES AND TARGETS TOP 5 PRIORITIES KEY TARGETS FROM THE 2020-2022STRATEGIC PLAN 1 2 3 4 5 Revenue Generation and Diversification Cost Discipline and Focus on Profitability Growth in AuM Low Capital Absorption and Consistent Shareholders' Remuneration Strong Commitment on Sustainability Net Revenues €75m -500 bps in Cost/income ≈20% Net Profitability AuM €2 billion TCR ≥ 15% / ROTE ≥ 20% Dividend Payout % ≈90% Promote employees wellbeing Increase customer and financial community's satisfaction Social and economic development of local communities Improve health and safety Mitigate impacts on environment Opened to strategic partnerships that could accelerate the growth of the business FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 24 , THE LEADING INDEPENDENT INVESTMENT BANK IN ITALY THE LARGEST INDEPENDENT TRADING FLOOR IN ITALY COMMITTED MANAGEMENT & FULLY UNPARALLELED ACCESS ALIGNED INTERESTS TO CAPITAL MARKETS WITH INVESTORS STRONG PROFITABILITY WIDE RANGE OF & LOW CAPITAL INVESTMENT BANKING ABSORPTION SERVICES TOP-QUALITY INNOVATIVE ALTERNATIVE ASSET RESEARCH TEAM MANAGEMENT PLATFORM FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 25 Index UPDATE ON RECENT DEVELOPMENTS EQUITA TODAY (CURRENT TRADING Q1'20) CLOSING REMARKS APPENDIX (DETAILS ON Q1'20 AND OTHER ADDITIONAL INFORMATION) KEY MESSAGES FROM THE OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 OPERATIONS KEEP GOING SMOOTHLY THANKS TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENTS MADE DURING THE LAST FEW YEARS WHICH GUARANTEE CONTINUITY TO THE BUSINESS AS WELL AS HEALTH AND SAFETY OF EQUITA PROFESSIONALS 2018 - 2019 Information Technology Implementation of a faster and safer network infrastructure with ultrabroadband guaranteed connection Investments in cybersecurity (new firewall,…) to ensure safe and secure access to company data Increase from 10 to 200 simultaneous remote connections Setup for the migration to a cloud-basedapplicative (Microsoft Office 365) Enablers for Business Continuity February - May 2020 Business & Operations Business continuity granted in all areas, from Global Markets to Investment Banking, with a mix of professionals on-site (approximately 20%) and remote operations Relocation of some activities to reduce risks of contagion and guarantee business continuity in case of emergency (eg. sales and traders repositioned in areas of the building and remotely) Information Technology Safe and secure remote access guaranteed to all employees New collaboration tools to facilitate remote co-working (videoconferences,…) Setup of a new VPN as backup as well as to avoid congestion in peak-timeswhen traders work from remote (guaranteeing the broadband connection they need) Procurement of additional laptops Compliance and HR Adoption of formal internal policies to limit contacts and rule the presence on-site, setup a task-force to investigate any potential issue and act promptly Frequent updates to keep employees posted on what is going on FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 27 MILESTONES LONG TRADITION AS ITALIAN INDEPENDENT INVESTMENT BANK The management team of Equita SIM (which already owns 49.5%) and Alessandro Profumo buy 50.5% from J.C. Flowers & Co. J.C. Flowers & Co., in partnership with the management team, acquires a controlling stake in Euromobiliare SIM Euromobiliare SIM changes its name in Equita SIM 2019- 2020 2018 2017 Launch of the Asset Launch of discretionary portfolio management business Midland Bank acquires control of Euromobiliare (1988) Incorporation of Euromobiliare SIM (1991) Credito Emiliano acquires Euromobiliare and completes a reverse merger and listing process (1994) Listing of Euromobiliare on the Italian Stock Exchange 2015 2007- 2008 Management Company Equita Capital SGR 2016 Acquisition of Nexi's Brokerage & Primary Market and Market Making business units Partnership with Blueglen for exclusive distribution in Italy of a fund focused on high yield credit Equita Group moves to the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana 2003 Incorporation of Euromobiliare, one of 1988- the first merchant 1994 banks in Italy 1981 1973 Incorporation of Equita Group (HoldCo which owns 100% of Equita SIM). The management acquires the majority of Profumo's stake Equita Group listed on AIM Italia Launch of EPS Equita PEP SPAC (€150m), Italy's first institutional SPAC, and listing on AIM Italia Launch of a €100m closed-endPrivate Debt fund FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 28 FOCUSED AND SYNERGISTIC BUSINESS MODEL DIVERSIFIED BUSINESS MODEL WITH THREE DIVISIONS - ALL SUPPORTED BY A TOP-QUALITY RESEARCH TEAM GLOBAL MARKETS Largest independent trading floor in Italy, focused on Equities, Bonds and Derivatives Over 400 active Italian and international institutional clients

Retail Hub with over 80 interconnected

Italian banks

#2 "Best Broker in Italy Trading Execution" and "in Italy Equity Sales"

Wide range of services , particularly Market Making in Derivatives and

Bonds Around 300 active specialist contracts Experts in reducing the impact of market volatility with a balanced portfolio management strategy GMAAM ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT €1.0bn+ of Asset under Management, including discretionary portfolios, flexible funds and private capital funds €100m closed-end private debt fund entirely invested and a second fund with fund-raisingcurrently underway (€200m target) IB INVESTMENT BANKING Consistently ranked among the top M&A Advisors by number of deals in the last 5 years Leading independent operator on capital markets (ECM, DCM, Debt Advisory), raising €4.4bn for its clients in the last 5 years with more than 30 transactions RT RESEARCH TEAM Equity and Bond market coverage #2 "Best Italian Research Team" (Institutional Investor) 120+ Italian companies covered (96% of the total market cap) #3 "Best Country Analysis" (Extel) 40+ European companies covered FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 29 EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT SUPPORTED BY WELL-INTEGRATED TEAMS Equita Board members Perilli (Chairman) Board renewed in May 2020 Independent Board members EQUITA Vismara (CEO) Colonna (Indep.) Ferrari (Indep.) Key managers GROUP Biglieri (Non Exe.) Demartini (Indep.) Zeme (Indep.) Control functions L. Roth (Chairman) L. Roth (Chairman) M. Ghilotti (CEO) F. Deotto (Vice-Chairman) EQUITA EQUITA CAPITAL S. Milanesi (Member & Group CFO) A. Vismara (CEO) SIM SGR S. Lustig (Member) S. Milanesi (Member) P. Pendenza (Member) F. Perilli (Member) M. Zeme (Member) GLOBAL MARKETS 40+ INVESTMENT BANKING 30+ ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT 10 V. Abbagnano (Co-Head of Global Markets) M. Clerici (Co-Head of Investment Banking M. Ghilotti (CEO Equita Capital SGR & Head of Portfolio Management) C. Rho (Co-Head of Global Markets) & Head of Global Financing) S. Lustig (Head of Alternative Asset Management) F. Arcari (Head of Sales & Trading) G. Mazzalveri (Co-Head of Investment P. Pendenza (Head of Private Debt) Banking & Head of Financial Institution) C. Belotti (Co-Head of Retail Hub) R. Rufini (Head of Private Equity) C. Volpe (Co-Head of Investment Banking & S. Pozzi (Co-Head of Retail Hub) Head of Corporate Advisory) S. Martucci (Head of Proprietary Trading) RESEARCH TEAM 14 L. De Bellis (Co-Head of Research Team) D. Ghilotti (Co-Head of Research Team) GROUP OPERATIONS, STAFF AND CONTROL FUNCTIONS 50+ S. Milanesi (Group CFO & COO) P. Pedrazzini (Head of Compliance, Risk & AML) E. D'Ardes (Internal Audit) # Number of professionals by business line or area FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 30 GLOBAL MARKETS SOLID GROWTH IN THE CLIENT-RELATED BUSINESS (+36% VS Q1'19), THANKS TO INCREASED VOLATILITY, HIGHER MARKET VOLUMES AND STRONG DIVERSIFICATION. OVERALL PERFORMANCE OFFSET BY THE RESULTS OF DIRECTIONAL TRADING ACTIVITIES, WHICH WERE IMPACTED BY THE TOUGH MARKET CONDITIONS AND REPEATED SHARP DOWNTURNS NET REVENUES (€M) 37,1 Client-related Sales & Trading 31,6 30,6 30,5 30,0 Business Client Driven & Market Making 25,8 25,8 20,8 21,7 (0%) Directional Proprietary Trading 24,4 21,4 20,9 9,1 9,1 Client-related 4,3 4,4 6,8 3,1 5,5 8,0 5,5 Business +36% 7,0 2,1 3,0 1,9 3,6 3,1 2,8 5,3 2,1 1,5 (1,3) FY'14 FY'15 FY'16 FY'17 FY'18 FY'19 Q1'19 Q1'20 (Growth % Q1'20 vs Q1'19) Performance drivers In the first months of 2020 financial markets experienced a significant increase in volatility and third parties brokered volumes (+47% on equities and +49% on fixed income in Q1'20 vs Q1'19) (1) Sales & Trading revenues up 24%, from €5.5m to €6.8m in Q1'20, benefiting from increase in volatility and higher market volumes Client-Driven & Market Making revenues grew by 66%, from €2.1m to €3.6m in Q1'20, driven by higher levels of clients' activities and thanks to some particularly performing trading strategies Directional trading impacted by the tough conditions and sharp downturns of financial markets, which driven the Q1'20 result to €1.3m losses (€1.5m gain in Q1'19). This more than offset the growth achieved by the client-related business activities (1) Source: ASSOSIM. Note: 2014 and 2015 figures referred to Equita SIM; 2016 and onward figures referred to Equita Group; roundings in Client FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 31 Driven & Market Making and Directional Trading net revenues could occur due to minor reclassifications INVESTMENT BANKING Q1'20 REVENUES IN LINE WITH THE AVERAGE OF LAST 5 YEARS, WITH SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT VERSUS THE WEAK Q1'19 AND DESPITE THE DIFFICULT ENVIRONMENT DUE TO COVID-19 NET REVENUES (€M) MARKET FIGURES (Q1'20 VS Q1'19) 26,1 19,6 20,2 18,3 17,6 +93% 15,9 2,1 4,0 FY'14 FY'15 FY'16 FY'17 FY'18 FY'19 Q1'19 Q1'20 ECM (1) €0.9bn (+30%) 7 Deals (-42%) €3.2bn (-32%) DCM (2) 6 deals (-14%) €9.2bn (+40%) M&A (3) 231 deals (+8%) Performance drivers Only 7 ECM deals executed in Italy in Q1'20 (12 in Q1'19), for a total volume of only €0.9bn (€0.7bn in Q1'19). DCM transactions decreased too, with 6 deals completed in Q1'20 (7 in Q1'19) which raised €3.2bn (€4.7bn in Q1'19) Several high-profileM&A mandates completed by Equita in the first months of 2020. Interesting opportunities in the coming months due to the consolidation of several sectors and industries Corporate Broking and Specialist activities continued to deliver good results. Number of mandates with listed companies increased to 50, enabling cross-sellingand cross-fertilisation opportunities for the other investment banking teams (1) ECM figures include IPOs, Convertibles and Follow-on deals. Source: Equita analysis on Borsa Italiana and Dealogic data. (2) DCM figures excluding FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 32 banks/insurances. Source: Bondradar. (3) Source: M&A in Italy, KPMG report. (4) (32%) excludes three large balance sheet driven deals above €1 billion (Nexi's IPO, Creval's aucap and Fineco's ABB). Page note: 2014 and 2015 figures referred to Equita SIM; 2016 and onward figures referred to Equita Group ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT RESULTS IMPACTED BY THE LOWER MARKET VALUE OF PROPRIETARY INVESTMENTS IN ASSET MANAGEMENT INITIATIVES. AM FEES SLIGHTLY DOWN YEAR-ON-YEAR DUE TO THE DECLINE IN AUM WHICH WERE IMPACTED BY MARKETS' DOWNTURN NET REVENUES (€M) Recurring initiatives Management fees PM 8,6 €1.0m AM Fees in Q1'20 (€1.1m in Q1'19) Performance fees PM (€1.2m) 3,7 Port. Management (-7%) impact Private Debt (+17%) from FV on 3,7 3,2 investments 2,1 2,1 1,5 4,9 1,4 0,8 0,5 (0,1) FY'14 FY'15 FY'16 FY'17 FY'18 FY'19 Q1'19 Q1'20 Performance drivers Q1'20 results impacted by lower market value of Equita investments (e.g. Blueglen fund down 26% YTD as of March 31, 2020) Portfolio management recorded lower management fees (-7%) following the decline in its AuMs (from €919m in FY'19 to €752m in Q1'20), mainly due to performance (2/3 market, 1/3 drawdowns) Private Debt continued to focus on EPD II fundraising (hard cap €200m) and deal- sourcing activities to speed-up the investment phase when EPD II will be ready (First closing expected by the end of H1'20) Assets under Decline in AuM (16%) Management mainly due to market performance (€m) 1.019 980 39 852 49 100 654 150 29 100 100 150 358 100 880 251 681 723 66 404 251 292 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1'20 Private Equity working on a new initiative leveraging on investment structures like ELTIFs Portfolio Management Private Debt SPAC Blueglen 2014 and 2015 figures referred to Equita SIM; 2016 and onward figures referred to Equita Group FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 33 ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT: SOUND PERFORMANCE POSITIVE TRACK RECORD IN ALMOST ALL PRODUCTS THANKS TO STRONG EXPERTISE AND TOP-QUALITYIN-HOUSE RESEARCH. RESILIENT PERFORMANCE ALSO DURING THE MARKET TURMOILS OF 2020 A DIVERSIFIED SET OF PRODUCTS Broad market recognition of senior professionals, leveraging on top quality in-house research Different products performing with a strong track record 1 ITALY TOP SELECTION (BLUE CHIPS) 2 TOP SELECTION MID SMALL (MID-SMALL CAPS) 3 TOP SELECTION OPPORTUNITY (BALANCED) PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 YTD (1) Line 30,8% 10,0% 26,6% (1,8%) 16,9% (8,5%) 23,9% (19,8%) Benchmark 16,1% 0,0% 14,1% (8,6%) 14,0% (15,1%) 24,3% (22,4%) Rel. Perf. 14,7% 10,1% 12,6% 6,9% 2,9% 6,6% (0,4%) 2,6% 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 YTD (1) Line 66,6% 8,6% 37,1% (5,5%) 28,7% (14,4%) 23,2% (21,1%) Benchmark 39,8% (0,3%) 30,7% (4,1%) 25,7% (16,1%) 17,9% (18,1%) Rel. Perf. 26,8% 8,9% 6,4% (1,4%) 3,0% 1,7% 5,3% (3,0%) 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 YTD (1) Line 30,2% 7,4% 14,8% (1,1%) 4,6% (3,6%) 13,5% (11,8%) Benchmark 9,3% 2,9% 7,4% (3,7%) 6,8% (8,0%) 14,8% (12,8%) Rel. Perf. 20,9% 4,5% 7,4% 2,6% (2,2%) 4,4% (1,3%) 1,0% 4 EQUITY MID Net Performance (2) 5 EQUITY SELECTED Net Performance (2) SMALL CAP YTD (4%) DIVIDEND YTD (10%) FUND Inception +3% FUND Inception (6%) THIRD PARTIES 6 Net Performance (2) 7 BLUEGLEN EQUITA EQUITA TOTAL YTD (26%) RETURN FUND PRIVATE Inception (21%) (BETR) DEBT I PRIVATE DEBT PRIVATE EQUITY Fund type Closed-end 8 EPD II 9 Equita Commitment (€, time) €100m/10 yrs + Smart Capital (Fundraising Leverage (avg) ≈3x EBITDA started in (ELTIF) Gross Exp. Ret. (%) ≈9.5% YTD(1)(3) Oct'2019) (Launch expected in Q3 2020) (1) Performance as of May 15, 2020; (2) Performance as of March 31, 2020; (3) Assuming no early reimbursement FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 34 BALANCE SHEET AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO LIGHT BALANCE SHEET AND HEALTHY CAPITAL STRUCTURE, WITH TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO WELL ABOVE REQUIREMENTS € m Q1'20 FY'19 FY'18 Cash & cash equivalents 0,0 0,0 0,0 Assets at FV to P&L & Equity investments 80,9 75,3 62,0 Receivables 237,6 184,2 215,1 Tangibles assets 7,2 7,3 0,6 Intangible assets 15,1 15,1 15,0 Tax assets 4,2 5,0 3,9 Other assets 2,9 1,5 1,7 Total assets 347,9 288,3 298,3 Debt Approximately 227,2 172,9 184,8 Financial liabilities held for trading 13,4 12,3 8,3 €40m of reserves Tax liabilities 2,7 2,3 2,0 available for Other liabilities 16,5 14,2 14,5 distribution Employee termination indemnities 1,9 2,5 2,4 Provisions for risks and charges 3,9 3,9 6,2 Total liabilities 265,7 208,2 218,3 Share capital 11,4 11,4 11,4 Treasury shares Total (4,5) (4,5) (4,5) Share premium reserve Capital Ratio 18,2 18,2 18,2 Reserves 22% 55,3 45,6 44,0 Valuation reserves (0,0) (0,0) 0,0 Profit /(Loss) for the financial year 1,9 9,5 11,0 Total shareholders' equity 82,2 80,1 80,1 Total shareholders' equity and liabilities 347,9 288,3 298,3 FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 35 VIA TURATI 9 | MILANO | 20121 TEL. +39 02 6204.1 | FAX +39 02 29001208/1202 INFO@EQUITA.EU | WWW.EQUITA.EU Attachments Original document

